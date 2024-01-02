Genesis Unveils Refreshed G80 for 2025: Sporty Design and Advanced Tech

Genesis, the luxury automotive brand born from the Hyundai Genesis sedan, has unveiled a mid-cycle refresh for its G80 model. The spruced-up G80 is already available in South Korea and is poised to grace the US market as a 2025 model. The updated G80 comes in two variants: the Standard and the Sport, each offering a choice of two robust engines.

The Powertrain

The engines include a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which belts out 304 ps (300 hp) and 43.0 kgfm (311 lb-ft) of torque. In contrast, the more potent 3.5-liter V6 engine offers an impressive 380 ps (375 hp) and 54 kgfm (390 lb-ft) of torque, aligning with the powertrain of the popular GV80 crossover.

Sporty Elements and Advanced Technology

The G80 Sport distinguishes itself with rear-wheel steering, an electronic limited-slip differential, performance tires, and a Sport+ driving mode. Its design adopts a sportier aesthetic, which can be accentuated further with a flat-bottom steering wheel and carbon trim. Both the Standard and Sport models are armed with cutting-edge technology. This includes Micro Lens Array LED headlamps, an expansive 27-inch OLED display, touch-based climate controls, and a shift-by-wire shifter reminiscent of the GV60 electric utility vehicle.

Luxury Interiors and High Sales

The interior of the G80 exudes luxury with premium materials like leather, aluminum, and wood. An optional Bang & Olufsen sound system with aluminum speaker grilles elevates the auditory experience. Since its inception in 2016, the G80 has sold over 400,000 units globally. While details about the Electrified G80 for 2025 are still under wraps, there are rumors of a future Genesis model based on Kia’s forthcoming eM platform, which could potentially replace the Stinger and offer substantial electric power and range.