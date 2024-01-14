Gay Korean Men’s Poll Reveals Favorite Male Celebrities; Sparks Debates

Unveiling the preferences of Korea’s gay community, a recent poll has presented intriguing insights into their favored male celebrities. Garnering close to 1,800 votes, the poll featured a diverse mix of celebrities, encompassing K-Pop idols, actors, and athletes. The top 10 rankings were a closely contested affair, with each entrant receiving commendable support.

Contenders and Climbers

Securing the 10th spot with 29 votes, Mingyu marked an impressive ascension from his previous 13th place in the first half of the year. The actor Ha Seok Jin, having amassed 34 votes, rose from 21st to 9th place, while athlete Han Yujin made a surprise entry at the 8th place with 36 votes. The K-Pop idol Cha Eunwoo saw a decline, dropping from 2nd to 7th place, while actor Lim Sung Jin held his ground at the 6th place, maintaining his position from the first half.

The Top Five

Actors Wi Ha Joon and Lee Jin Wook shared the 5th place, attributing their higher rankings to their significant climbs from earlier positions. The 4th place went to the judoka An Chang Rim, with actor Lee Joon Hyuk following closely at 3rd place, both marking a rise in ranks. Actor Nam Joo Hyuk climbed to the 2nd place, making his mark among the top contenders.

Tied for the Top Spot

Interestingly, the top spot saw a tie, with actors Son Suk Ku and Jung Hae In both claiming the coveted position with an equal number of votes. This unique event set a thrilling culmination to the poll, reflecting the diverse preferences within the community.

Netizens React

The poll evoked mixed reactions from netizens. Some expressed surprise over the absence of the celebrated K-Pop idol, EXO’s D.O., from the top ten list. Concerns were also raised regarding the inclusion of Han Yujin, who, born in 2007, is significantly younger than the rest of the contenders, sparking debates on age-appropriate admiration.