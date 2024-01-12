en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
K-Pop

Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony to Highlight Youthful Potential and Modesty

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony to Highlight Youthful Potential and Modesty

In a vibrant departure from the traditional grandeur, the Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon Province, South Korea is set to celebrate the youthful spirit and potential in its opening ceremony this Friday. The event, steered by Executive Director Yang Jung-ung and his team, promises a modest approach, in harmony with the youthful spirit that embodies the event.

Engaging Performances

The ceremony will be enlivened by the performances of K-pop artists Lun8, tripleS, Ash Island, and Leenalchi, together with the Ambiguous Dance Company featuring amateur teenagers. In a refreshing move, regular teenagers have been recruited as performers, reinforcing the ceremony’s focus on youth and the vibrant energy it brings.

Woori – A Symbol of Unity and Potential

The narrative of the ceremony will revolve around a fictional Gangwon girl named Woori, a symbol of unity and potential. Woori dreams of becoming an astronaut and meeting her future self in the universe, a narrative designed to inspire young people to recognize their own potential and dare to dream big.

‘Let Us Shine’

The theme of the ceremony, ‘Let Us Shine,’ is an invitation to youngsters worldwide to realize their inner potential and see themselves as shining stars, regardless of their results in the competition. This theme resonates with the inclusive spirit of the Olympics, emphasizing personal growth over victory.

Symbolism and Sustainability

The ceremony will be held at two venues: the Gangneung Oval and the PyeongChang Dome. This symbolic split aims to connect with the local community and continue the legacy of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The introduction of a digital torch, a novelty in the Youth Olympics, will symbolize sustainability. This torch, kept aflame 24 hours a day using cloud computing, underscores the importance of sustainable practices in our rapidly evolving world.

0
K-Pop Olympics South Korea
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

K-Pop

See more
1 hour ago
Blackpink's Lisa Sets Out to Learn French: A Familial Connection
The multilingual K-pop sensation, Lisa from the globally celebrated group Blackpink, has disclosed her intention to learn French, adding yet another language to her impressive linguistic repertoire. The announcement was made during an interview with Elle Taiwan, where she explained that her motivation is to improve her communication with her French-speaking niece. Lisa’s Linguistic Prowess
Blackpink's Lisa Sets Out to Learn French: A Familial Connection
K-pop Sensation aespa Set to Release Documentary and Open Pop-Up Store in Seoul
1 day ago
K-pop Sensation aespa Set to Release Documentary and Open Pop-Up Store in Seoul
KCON 2024: K-Pop Festival Expands Global Reach with Debut in Hong Kong
1 day ago
KCON 2024: K-Pop Festival Expands Global Reach with Debut in Hong Kong
Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards
13 hours ago
Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
23 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
K-pop Star Haechan Faces Controversy for Indoor Smoking, SM Entertainment Issues Apology
1 day ago
K-pop Star Haechan Faces Controversy for Indoor Smoking, SM Entertainment Issues Apology
Latest Headlines
World News
Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan Eyes Third Term, Highlights Tenure Achievements
4 seconds
Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan Eyes Third Term, Highlights Tenure Achievements
Grey Cup-winning Executive Marcel Desjardins Returns to Montreal Alouettes
10 seconds
Grey Cup-winning Executive Marcel Desjardins Returns to Montreal Alouettes
Kyle Walker's Marital Crisis: Allegations of a 'Second Love Child' Lead to Potential Divorce
17 seconds
Kyle Walker's Marital Crisis: Allegations of a 'Second Love Child' Lead to Potential Divorce
North Carolina High School Football Standouts Hammonds and Bryant Earn All-State Honorable Mentions
24 seconds
North Carolina High School Football Standouts Hammonds and Bryant Earn All-State Honorable Mentions
Kieron Dyer Voices Concerns Over Jadon Sancho's Mental Resilience
50 seconds
Kieron Dyer Voices Concerns Over Jadon Sancho's Mental Resilience
Liverpool Secures Carabao Cup Semi-Final Win: Nunez's Assists Make the Difference
53 seconds
Liverpool Secures Carabao Cup Semi-Final Win: Nunez's Assists Make the Difference
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Slip: A Gaffe Amid Grave Discussions
1 min
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Slip: A Gaffe Amid Grave Discussions
INDYCAR Stars Envisioned in the Chili Bowl Nationals Midget Race
1 min
INDYCAR Stars Envisioned in the Chili Bowl Nationals Midget Race
Biden Administration Under Fire Over Immigration Crisis and Global Impact
1 min
Biden Administration Under Fire Over Immigration Crisis and Global Impact
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
19 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
21 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app