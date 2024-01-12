en English
K-Pop

Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony to Highlight Youthful Potential and Modesty

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony to Highlight Youthful Potential and Modesty

In a vibrant departure from the traditional grandeur, the Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon Province, South Korea is set to celebrate the youthful spirit and potential in its opening ceremony this Friday. The event, steered by Executive Director Yang Jung-ung and his team, promises a modest approach, in harmony with the youthful spirit that embodies the event.

Engaging Performances

The ceremony will be enlivened by the performances of K-pop artists Lun8, tripleS, Ash Island, and Leenalchi, together with the Ambiguous Dance Company featuring amateur teenagers. In a refreshing move, regular teenagers have been recruited as performers, reinforcing the ceremony’s focus on youth and the vibrant energy it brings.

Woori – A Symbol of Unity and Potential

The narrative of the ceremony will revolve around a fictional Gangwon girl named Woori, a symbol of unity and potential. Woori dreams of becoming an astronaut and meeting her future self in the universe, a narrative designed to inspire young people to recognize their own potential and dare to dream big.

‘Let Us Shine’

The theme of the ceremony, ‘Let Us Shine,’ is an invitation to youngsters worldwide to realize their inner potential and see themselves as shining stars, regardless of their results in the competition. This theme resonates with the inclusive spirit of the Olympics, emphasizing personal growth over victory.

Symbolism and Sustainability

The ceremony will be held at two venues: the Gangneung Oval and the PyeongChang Dome. This symbolic split aims to connect with the local community and continue the legacy of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The introduction of a digital torch, a novelty in the Youth Olympics, will symbolize sustainability. This torch, kept aflame 24 hours a day using cloud computing, underscores the importance of sustainable practices in our rapidly evolving world.

K-Pop Olympics South Korea
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

