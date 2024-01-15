en English
Business

Frontline Finalizes $290 Million Sale of Oldest Tankers in Eco-friendly Shift

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Frontline Finalizes $290 Million Sale of Oldest Tankers in Eco-friendly Shift

Frontline, the Norwegian tanker firm, has officially confirmed the sale of its five oldest very large crude carriers (VLCCs), built between 2009 and 2010. The deal, amounting to $290 million, comes in line with the company’s strategic shift towards a more environmentally friendly fleet. The buyer, undisclosed by Frontline, is suggested to be the South Korean shipping firm Sinokor Merchant Marine by industry sources such as VesselsValue. The tankers involved in this transaction, including Front Cecilie, Front Signe, Front Queen, Front Kathrine, and Front Endurance, are scheduled for delivery to the new owner in the first quarter of 2024.

Following Debt Repayment: A Boost to Frontline’s Liquidity

After settling existing debts on these tankers, Frontline anticipates net cash proceeds of approximately $207 million. The company expects to record a gain of $68 to $76 million in the first quarter of 2024, bolstering its liquidity and potentially paving the way for further investments or debt reduction.

Aligning with Eco-friendly Transition and Strengthening Position

The sale comes as a significant step in Frontline’s eco-friendly transition, reflecting a wider shift within the maritime industry. Earlier in the year, Frontline also completed the sale of its stake in Euronav, acquiring 24 ECO VLCCs, thus becoming the largest pure-play tanker owner in terms of deadweight tonnage (dwt). This deal not only signals a transition towards more environmentally compliant ships but also provides a glimpse into the evolving state of the oil shipping industry.

Implications of the Deal: Modern, Fuel-efficient Fleet

Post the latest transaction and the delivery of the vessels from Euronav, Frontline’s fleet will include 84 ships with an average age of 5.9 years and a collective capacity of around 18.2 million dwt. This move underscores Frontline’s commitment to operating a modern, fuel-efficient fleet.

Responding positively to this news, Frontline’s stock surged by over 7% at the close of January 12, painting an optimistic picture of the company’s future in the shipping industry.

Business South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

