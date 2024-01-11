en English
South Korea

Fraud Complaint Poised Against Korean National Committee for U.N.-Habitat

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Fraud Complaint Poised Against Korean National Committee for U.N.-Habitat

A major housing developer in Seoul, Seoul Housing & Communities Corp (SH), is preparing to file a fraud complaint against the Korean National Committee for U.N.-Habitat and its two ex-leaders. Among those implicated is Park Soo-hyun, who served as the senior secretary for public communication under former President Moon Jae-in. The complaint centers on allegations that the committee falsely portrayed itself as the local branch of global body U.N.-Habitat, thereby unjustly securing campaign projects.

Unveiling the Deception

The Korean National Committee for U.N.-Habitat was established in 2019, with Park as its inaugural chair. However, it faced the revocation of its legal license by the National Assembly Secretariat in November following accusations of illicitly collecting donations without U.N. authorization. The SH’s CEO, Kim Heon-dong, has leveled charges that the committee inflicted property damage upon SH. This damage was allegedly caused by misappropriating approximately 398 million won (roughly $302,776) for joint social campaign programs over the past three years.

Misuse of U.N.-Habitat Logo

According to Kim, the committee leveraged the unauthorized use of the U.N.-Habitat logo, misleading SH into believing that the committee was an officially sanctioned organization. This misunderstanding was instrumental in the committee’s ability to secure funds for its campaigns.

Committee’s Defence

In response to the allegations, Park had previously stated online that the committee was not a U.N. branch office, but an independent entity with its own administrative and financial sovereignty. Despite these claims, the ongoing controversy and impending lawsuit highlight the complex web of international relations and the potential for misuse of global branding for local gains.

South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

