Fire Investigator Triggers Major Vehicle Recall in South Korea

In a remarkable testament to the power of individual initiative, a 44-year-old fire investigator from Yongin Fire Station in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, has sparked a significant vehicle recall. Yang Won-seok, the investigator in question, uncovered a critical fire hazard in certain vehicle models, thereby preventing potential car fire incidents.

Unmasking a Hidden Hazard

The journey began in 2021 when Yang himself experienced an engine fire in a Renault Korea Motors' SM3. This event, coupled with witnessing additional fires in the same model within the Yongin area, fuelled his concerns. Determined to get to the heart of the matter, Yang embarked on an exhaustive examination of 17 fire incidents involving the SM3 model across Gyeonggi Province from December 2014 to June 2023.

A Revelation and Its Aftermath

His investigation led to a chilling discovery: the fires were caused by faulty ground wiring connected to the brake lock prevention module in vehicles produced between 2005 and 2016. Armed with these findings, Yang approached the Korea Transportation Safety Authority (KTSA) in July of the previous year, requesting a thorough review.

In a move that validated Yang's concerns, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport confirmed the defects Yang had identified. It then initiated a recall of 83,574 vehicles manufactured from July 2005 to December 2010. This swift action testified to the gravity of the situation and the potential dangers posed by the faulty wiring.

Validation and Commitment

The KTSA acknowledged Yang's crucial role in preventing potential car fire incidents. His commitment to public safety and fire prevention was not only pivotal in driving this large-scale recall but also underscored the significance of his position and the vital role of investigators in safeguarding the public. Yang's story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one person's dedication and vigilance can have on society at large.