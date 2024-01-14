False Rumor Sparks Public Outcry in South Korea over Fire Exit Sign Change

South Korea recently experienced a wave of public outcry following the spread of a false rumor regarding a proposed change in fire exit signs. The rumor suggested the government’s Ministry of Interior and Safety was considering a new design featuring a long-haired woman wearing a skirt, prompting criticisms of unnecessary spending and sexism.

The Origin of the Rumor

The falsehood originated from an unverified report suggesting that the Interior Ministry was contemplating replacing traditional emergency exit signs. This idea was picked up by numerous media outlets, fueling public concern over the potential waste of taxpayer money and the portrayal of women in the proposed design.

Government’s Response to the Controversy

As the controversy gained traction, both the Interior Ministry and the National Fire Agency felt compelled to issue a joint statement. They categorically denied the existence of any proposal to alter the exit signs and clarified that the design in question was not a government creation. They reassured the public that any future changes would only apply to new emergency exits, leaving existing signage unaffected.

Public Reaction and Misinformation

The rumor sparked significant online backlash, pulling in comments from political figures and women’s rights groups. Representative Her Euna, for instance, expressed disapproval of the perceived misuse of tax money. Women’s rights organizations, who were falsely implicated as the proponents of the change, also voiced their concerns. The situation underscored the rapid spread of misinformation and highlighted the societal sensitivity surrounding issues of government spending and gender representation.