EXO’s Baekhyun Steps into CEO Role with New Company

In a move that signifies fresh beginnings and the promise of creative autonomy, K-pop sensation Baekhyun of EXO has assumed the role of CEO at his newly established multi-entertainment company, I&B 100. The South Korean media outlet, Ten Asia, unveiled this development on June 23, 2023, citing information extracted from corporate registration documents.

A New Chapter for Baekhyun

A beloved figure in the global pop culture scene, Baekhyun’s foray into entrepreneurship is seen as a bold step towards broadening his professional horizon. I&B 100 marks his ambitious venture into the realms of production, administration, investing, and promoting his individual career. Concurrent with the establishment of the new company, Baekhyun renewed his contract with SM Entertainment, thereby ensuring that he will continue his activities independently whilst remaining part of his existing agency.

Fan Reactions and Speculations

The announcement has stirred excitement among Baekhyun’s fans and followers of EXO, who took to social media platforms to express their support and anticipation for the potential creative projects that I&B 100 will spawn. Rumors are also rife about fellow EXO members Chen and Xiumin joining forces with Baekhyun in this venture, adding an intriguing dimension to the narrative.

Other Entrepreneurial Endeavors

But I&B 100 isn’t Baekhyun’s sole business endeavor. He co-founded an agency named One Signature with his friend Kasper, where he holds the position of executive director. This move further underscores his determination to carve out a distinct space for himself within the entertainment industry.

Commitment to Success

Such ambitions, however, come at a cost. In an effort to finance the establishment of I&B 100, Baekhyun has taken a significant loan of USD 9.91 million. This decision, seen as a testament to his commitment to the company and its operations, also serves to keep him grounded and focused on the path to success.