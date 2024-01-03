en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

Everland to Introduce Korea’s Twin Pandas to the Public

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Everland to Introduce Korea’s Twin Pandas to the Public

Everland, the vibrant theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, is all set to roll out the red carpet for its newest stars, Rui Bao and Hui Bao. These six-month-old pandas, born in July, are all set to greet the public starting Thursday. Until now, fans have followed the twins’ growth and development only through Everland’s social media pages.

Gradual Public Introduction

Given the pandas’ young age and the need for them to adjust to their new environment, the initial public viewing hours will be limited. The twins won’t be alone in their public interaction; their mother, Ai Bao, will accompany them. The operator of Everland, Samsung C&T, has assured that they will gradually extend the viewing hours and increase the number of visitors, following the twins’ comfort and adaptability.

The Growing Interest

Recently, Rui Bao and Hui Bao have begun teething and started nibbling on bamboo, a development that has sparked considerable interest among their fans worldwide. Their older sister, Fu Bao, a favorite among visitors, will be shown separately, acknowledging the solitary nature of pandas. However, Everland has hinted at the possibility of special occasions where the entire Bao family, including father Le Bao, might be displayed together, though no specifics have been shared yet.

A Public Affair

The names Rui Bao and Hui Bao, meaning ‘wise treasure’ and ‘shining treasure’ respectively, were chosen through a public selection process that saw around 700,000 participants. This naming was done to celebrate their 100th day in a traditional manner, marking their significant survival milestone. Today, the cubs have shown substantial growth, weighing over 11 kilograms each, a remarkable increase from their birth weights of 180 and 140 grams.

0
South Korea Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CJ ENM Honors Visionaries Shaping the Future of Korean Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Song Kang-ho to Star in 'Uncle Samsik': Disney+ Announces Political Drama Set in 1960s Korea

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's Public Servants Required to Declare Crypto Assets: A Move Towards Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

BLACKPINK's Jisoo Rings in Her 29th Birthday with Love and Warm Wishes

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung in ICU After Shocking Knif ...
@Crime · 20 mins
South Korea Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung in ICU After Shocking Knif ...
heart comment 0
K2 Black Panther: South Korea’s Game-Changing Main Battle Tank

By BNN Correspondents

K2 Black Panther: South Korea's Game-Changing Main Battle Tank
South Korean Singer IU Donates $500,000 to Various Organizations

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Singer IU Donates $500,000 to Various Organizations
YouTube Poised to Overtake KakaoTalk as South Korea’s Most Used Mobile Platform

By BNN Correspondents

YouTube Poised to Overtake KakaoTalk as South Korea's Most Used Mobile Platform
South Korea Decisively Battles Inflation with Extended VAT Exemption

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea Decisively Battles Inflation with Extended VAT Exemption
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Diverse Results and Emerging Talent
7 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Diverse Results and Emerging Talent
Thrilling High School Basketball Matches Across the State
14 seconds
Thrilling High School Basketball Matches Across the State
FAU Outperforms East Carolina in College Basketball Showdown
16 seconds
FAU Outperforms East Carolina in College Basketball Showdown
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Games
22 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Games
Animal Bites: An Unforeseen Burden on Meghalaya's Health Insurance Scheme
29 seconds
Animal Bites: An Unforeseen Burden on Meghalaya's Health Insurance Scheme
Enzymatic Production of MAGs and DAGs: Advancements, Challenges, and Future Prospects
34 seconds
Enzymatic Production of MAGs and DAGs: Advancements, Challenges, and Future Prospects
Major Basketball League: Shifting Sands in Eastern and Western Conferences
39 seconds
Major Basketball League: Shifting Sands in Eastern and Western Conferences
Jason Engler: Reality TV Star's Remarkable Body Transformation
46 seconds
Jason Engler: Reality TV Star's Remarkable Body Transformation
Girls' Prep Basketball Games: A Display of Skill and Strategy
46 seconds
Girls' Prep Basketball Games: A Display of Skill and Strategy
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
50 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
4 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app