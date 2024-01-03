Everland to Introduce Korea’s Twin Pandas to the Public

Everland, the vibrant theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, is all set to roll out the red carpet for its newest stars, Rui Bao and Hui Bao. These six-month-old pandas, born in July, are all set to greet the public starting Thursday. Until now, fans have followed the twins’ growth and development only through Everland’s social media pages.

Gradual Public Introduction

Given the pandas’ young age and the need for them to adjust to their new environment, the initial public viewing hours will be limited. The twins won’t be alone in their public interaction; their mother, Ai Bao, will accompany them. The operator of Everland, Samsung C&T, has assured that they will gradually extend the viewing hours and increase the number of visitors, following the twins’ comfort and adaptability.

The Growing Interest

Recently, Rui Bao and Hui Bao have begun teething and started nibbling on bamboo, a development that has sparked considerable interest among their fans worldwide. Their older sister, Fu Bao, a favorite among visitors, will be shown separately, acknowledging the solitary nature of pandas. However, Everland has hinted at the possibility of special occasions where the entire Bao family, including father Le Bao, might be displayed together, though no specifics have been shared yet.

A Public Affair

The names Rui Bao and Hui Bao, meaning ‘wise treasure’ and ‘shining treasure’ respectively, were chosen through a public selection process that saw around 700,000 participants. This naming was done to celebrate their 100th day in a traditional manner, marking their significant survival milestone. Today, the cubs have shown substantial growth, weighing over 11 kilograms each, a remarkable increase from their birth weights of 180 and 140 grams.