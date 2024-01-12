Entertainment Industry Demands Investigation into Lee Sun-kyun’s Death: A Call for Change

The South Korean entertainment industry, led by Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, has raised a clarion call for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun. Lee, known for his role in Parasite, was found dead in an apparent suicide, following an intense police investigation into allegations of his drug use. Despite Lee’s drug tests yielding negative results, leaks from the investigation sparked negative media attention, tarnishing his reputation.

Industry Calls for Investigation

Concerns have been raised over the handling of Lee’s case by the police and the media. The entertainment industry professionals criticized the invasion of Lee’s privacy, the spread of unfounded rumors, and sensationalist reporting. They believe these factors contributed to the attacks on his reputation, ultimately leading to his tragic demise. As a result, they have sought an investigation into potential security issues within the police’s case handling.

Police and Media Under Scrutiny

The industry’s criticism extends to the police for their alleged breach of security protocols, and to the media for their role in sensationalizing Lee’s private life. The Incheon police chief, however, denied any violation of security protocols, while KBS, a major South Korean broadcaster, defended its reporting practices amid widespread criticism.

South Korea’s Celebrity Suicide Crisis

Lee’s death, preceded by three police interrogations and allegations of being blackmailed, adds to a tragic trend of celebrity suicides in South Korea. The intense scrutiny and pressure faced by celebrities in the country is often exacerbated by media coverage, online bullying, and personal attacks. These factors contribute to a high suicide rate among celebrities, reinforcing South Korea’s unfortunate standing as the developed nation with the highest suicide rate.

The entertainment industry professionals have implored for revisions in laws to protect human rights in criminal investigations, and to prevent similar tragedies in the future. As the country mourns the loss of another prominent artist, the call for change grows louder, with hopes of a future where artists can thrive without fear of undue scrutiny and violation of their personal lives.