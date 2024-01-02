en English
South Korea

Earthquake Triggers Delays in Korean Air Flights Between Incheon and Ishikawa

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Earthquake Triggers Delays in Korean Air Flights Between Incheon and Ishikawa

In the wake of a substantial 7.6 magnitude earthquake off Japan’s west coast, Korean Air flights between Incheon and Ishikawa, Japan, have experienced significant delays. The tremor, which occurred near the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, has triggered a ripple of repercussions in the aviation sector, particularly for Korean Air, one of Asia’s largest and most influential airlines.

Flight Delays and Operational Impact

Flight KE775, departing from Incheon International Airport to Komatsu Airport in Ishikawa, was delayed by an approximate 2 and a half hours. Similarly, the return flight KE776 faced a two-hour delay. The airlines anticipate these disruptions to persist until Saturday, underscoring the far-reaching effects of natural disasters on global transportation networks.

No Reported Damage

Despite the seismic event and ensuing operational hiccups, Korean Air reported no damage to passengers, employees, or property. This absence of harm is a testament to the effective safety protocols and resilient infrastructure maintained by the airline and the airports involved.

Tsunami Warnings and Advisories

The earthquake also instigated tsunami warnings in Japan and advisories in South Korea regarding potential rising sea levels. The Korea Meteorological Administration provided a stark image depicting the affected area in Japan, reminding us of the unpredictable and often brutal forces of nature.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

