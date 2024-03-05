Dallas Ensemble Voices of Change Lights Up First Unitarian with Modern Compositions and Prokofiev

Dallas' esteemed modern music ensemble, Voices of Change, showcased a blend of contemporary compositions and classical charm at First Unitarian Church, diverging from their usual venue at Southern Methodist University's Caruth Auditorium. Despite a modest turnout, partly attributed to parking woes, the performance illuminated the evening with three captivating recent works alongside a less enthralling piece, culminating in Prokofiev's Flute Sonata, serving as a historical anchor.

Exploring New Horizons with Contemporary Composers

Melinda Wagner, a Pulitzer prizewinner and renowned composition professor at the Juilliard School, presented her 2019 piece Willowspeak for piano trio. This atmospheric composition, adeptly executed by violinist Maria Schleuning, cellist Juliette Herlin, and pianist Liudmila Georgievskaya, transported the audience through a journey of dreamy landscapes interspersed with moments of anxiety, culminating in a tranquil coda. Angélica Negrón, celebrated for her tenure as composer-in-residence with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, offered Technicolor (2008), a harp and electronics piece performed by harpist Emily Levin that blended conventional harp techniques with electronic soundscapes, evoking distant memories and exotic locales.

Diverse Musical Expressions

The evening's program further expanded its musical diversity with Kenji Bunch's Megalopolis (2017), a vibrant piece for string quartet and percussion that melded elements of jazz, Appalachian fiddle tunes, and multicultural rhythms into an exuberant composition. Percussionist Drew Lang, alongside string players Schleuning, Nora Scheller, Matthew Sinno, and Noémie Golubovic Sinno, delivered a performance that was both engaging and joyous. Sungji Hong's Et Descendit, despite its dreamy sequences, struggled to captivate, with flutist Helen Blackburn, Sinno, and harpist Barbara Biggers giving it earnest treatment, though it tended towards musical introspection.

Prokofiev's Sonata: A French Connection

Highlighting the evening, Sergei Prokofiev's Flute Sonata brought a touch of French elegance, reminiscent of Poulenc's charm. Blackburn and Georgievskaya's rendition struck a balance between vivacity and grace, although the performance's volume occasionally overpowered the venue's acoustics. The concert's program notes, limited to a single sheet with a QR code for further reading, left some attendees longing for more insightful commentary, particularly given the modern repertoire's complexity.

The evening with Voices of Change not only showcased the ensemble's versatility in navigating both contemporary and classical terrains but also underscored the vibrant landscape of modern composition. While the turnout and venue challenges highlighted the hurdles faced by classical music in contemporary settings, the performance itself was a testament to the enduring appeal and relevance of innovative musical exploration. As Dallas' musical community continues to embrace such diverse programs, the future of classical and contemporary music in the city appears both bright and intriguing.