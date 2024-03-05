Cort Guitars Reveals Space 5 Bass: Blending Vintage Vibe with Modern Muscle

In a striking nod to its pioneering efforts in the world of headless basses, Cort Guitars has officially unveiled the Space 5, a model that seamlessly melds the brand's historic designs with cutting-edge advancements. First introduced in the 1980s, the original Space line revolutionized the fretted instrument scene. Today, the Space 5 bass emerges as a beacon of innovation, equipped with features tailored for the contemporary musician while paying homage to its illustrious origins.

Innovative Design Meets Unparalleled Functionality

The Space 5 bass doesn't just stand out for its headless design; it's a testament to the fusion of aesthetics and playability. Crafted from maple and adorned with a 6mm solid poplar burl top, the instrument promises sustained resonance and a tonal richness, courtesy of its 40mm body thickness. The neck, a composite of roasted maple, walnut, and purpleheart, is not only visually stunning but offers a sonic clarity that complements the body's vibrant output. The intricate woodwork is further accentuated by the distinctive "Next Gen" Cort logo, marking a new era in the company's design philosophy.

Upgrades such as deeper contours for enhanced comfort, individual bridge units with integrated tuners, and the employment of D'Addario® EXL170-5SL strings across a 47mm zero fret, highlight Cort's commitment to improving player experience. This zero fret arrangement not only facilitates seamless string gauge changes but also ensures optimal string height across the fretboard. The hardware, including Bartolini® MK-1 pickups and an active 3-band EQ preamp, offers a vast sonic landscape, from punchy lows to sparkling highs.

Playability and Tone: A Harmonious Blend

With a slim neck profile and a 15.75-inch roasted hard maple fretboard, the Space 5 is built for comfort and speed. Its meticulous setup guarantees low action and consistent intonation, making it a joy to play for bassists of all styles. The synergy between the high-quality components and the expert craftsmanship results in an instrument that not only looks sophisticated but also delivers a powerful sonic punch. Whether you're laying down groovy baselines or exploring the upper registers for melodic runs, the Space 5 adapts to your every need.

A Look Ahead: The Space 5's Place in Modern Music

The introduction of the Artisan Space 5 is a bold statement from Cort Guitars, signaling a future where tradition and innovation coexist. This bass caters to the discerning musician who values both form and function, offering a versatile platform for creative expression. Its upscale aesthetic, combined with top-tier specs, positions the Space 5 as a leading choice in the modern music landscape. As Cort Guitars continues to push the boundaries of instrument design, the Space 5 stands as a testament to the brand's enduring legacy and forward-thinking approach.

Embracing the lessons of the past while charting a course for the future, Cort Guitars' Space 5 model is more than just a musical instrument; it's a bridge between eras. For players seeking a blend of vintage inspiration and contemporary performance, the Space 5 bass offers a compelling choice, promising to inspire and facilitate musical innovation for years to come.