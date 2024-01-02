en English
North Korea

Contrasting Tattoo Cultures: A Deep Dive into North and South Korea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Contrasting Tattoo Cultures: A Deep Dive into North and South Korea

The Tattoo Culture of North and South Korea

In a fascinating contrast of cultural norms, North Korean defector Joshua Kim unveils the stark difference between the tattoo culture in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and South Korea. In the DPRK, tattoos are symbolic of loyalty to the leader, often showcasing phrases or images reflecting a willingness to die for the leader. Commonly seen designs include ‘spirit of self-destruction’ or depictions of Mount Paektu, tigers, knives, guns, and grenades. These tattoos are typically donned by men, with women generally refraining due to societal norms, except for cosmetic tattoos such as eyebrow tattoos.

Crackdown on Individuality

There was a time when North Korea clamped down on tattoos, viewing them as expressions of individuality. Those bearing tattoos were forced to remove them, often resulting in permanent scars due to the absence of professional removal procedures. The tattooing process is primitive, conducted without technical equipment or numbing ointments. Interestingly, Kim notes that fewer young people in their 20s and 30s in North Korea sport tattoos today, suggesting a decline in the trend.

South Korea’s Vibrant Tattoo Scene

Contrasting the tattoo culture of North Korea, South Korea boasts a vibrant tattoo scene without any gender distinctions. Here, tattoos are seen as a form of self-expression, with a wide variety of designs and meanings. While not personally interested in tattoos, Kim acknowledges their significance as a personal statement in South Korea. This vibrancy was recently showcased by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, who posted a satellite image on X (formerly Twitter) on the last day of 2023. The image highlighted the brightly lit South Korea against the dark North Korea, underlining North Korea’s severe electricity shortage due to economic hardships.

In an interesting turn of events, South Korean tattooists have filed a petition against the medical law requiring tattooing to be conducted only by licensed medical personnel. Tattoos were once associated with anti-social behavior in South Korea, but have now become more conventional. With about 1 million people in the country bearing tattoos, the demand for permanent makeup is on the rise. However, there are still strict laws surrounding tattoos, as evidenced by a 25-year old South Korean who was sentenced to one year in prison with two years of probation for getting a tattoo to avoid military service. In another case, the Nambu Police Station in Ulsan fined two gangsters for displaying their tattoos at a sauna, violating the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act.

North Korea Society South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

