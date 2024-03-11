Cinevesture International Film Festival 2024: Celebrating Global and Indian Cinema in Chandigarh

The inaugural Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF), set to take place in Chandigarh from March 27 to 31, 2024, is generating buzz with its impressive lineup of over 67 titles, showcasing a diverse range of world cinema, Indian feature films, classics, and short films. The festival will kick off with the India premiere of Juliette Binoche-starrer French culinary drama The Taste of Things, and conclude with South Korea's horror drama Exhuma, marking a significant moment for Chandigarh as it hosts its first international film festival.

Highlighting International and Indian Cinematic Gems

CIFF's carefully curated selection aims to bridge the gap between global and Indian cinema, featuring 24 international features in the World Cinema section, including the Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, and Palme d'Or winner Monster. The festival also shines a spotlight on Indian cinematography, with award-winning features and documentaries such as Marathi film Sthal, and Rima Das’ Assamese film Tora’s Husband. Noteworthy attendees include Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Gulshan Devaiah, among others, bringing star power to the event.

Special Screenings and Workshops

CIFF will feature open-air screenings of cinematic classics, including Satyajit Ray's Jalsaghar and Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool, alongside a special recut of The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. In addition, the festival will host an experiential cinema exhibition to commemorate the centenaries of Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand. Attendees can also look forward to workshops, master classes, and panel discussions, enhancing the festival's educational and networking aspects.

With the support of Chandigarh Tourism, the Department of Culture, and the Chandigarh Administration, CIFF aims to establish a global-scale cinema event that fosters effective business relationships between producers, distributors, and filmmakers. The festival's market segment is set to present more than 15 curated projects, highlighting the industry's future talents and trends.