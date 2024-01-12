en English
South Korea

CES 2024: Unveiling Futuristic Innovations from Parkinson’s Gloves to Flying Taxis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
CES 2024: Unveiling Futuristic Innovations from Parkinson’s Gloves to Flying Taxis

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, registered a whopping 130,000 attendees and witnessed the participation of over 4,000 exhibitors, all vying to showcase their latest technological advancements across diverse sectors.

GyroGear’s Hand Stabilizing Glove: A Beacon of Hope for Parkinson’s Patients

GyroGear, a notable exhibitor, unveiled a hand stabilizing glove designed to assist individuals with Parkinson’s disease in regaining dexterity. This innovation has already started transforming lives, with patients like Roberta Wilson Garrett experiencing newfound freedom in performing tasks that were previously agonizingly difficult.

SK Group’s AI Fortune Teller: A Showcase of Tech and Sustainability

South Korean company, SK Group, presented a rather unique exhibit – an AI Fortune Teller. Although not intended for consumer sale, this demonstration was a testament to the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology while keeping sustainability considerations in mind.

Hyundai’s S-A2 Flying Taxi Concept: The Future of Urban Transportation

Hyundai made a striking entrance with their S-A2 flying taxi concept. This electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle aims to transform urban transportation, promising a solution to the ubiquitous problem of traffic congestion.

GE Appliances’ Indoor Smoker: A Delight for Urban Dwellers

GE Appliances unveiled an indoor smoker, a perfect fit for urban living spaces. This new gadget is set to redefine culinary experiences for city dwellers who have limited outdoor space for traditional smoking.

Sony’s Playstation Access Controller: A Step Towards Inclusive Gaming

Sony’s focus on gaming accessibility was highlighted at the CES with their Playstation Access controller. The company also led a panel discussion on the importance of inclusive design in gaming, emphasizing that entertainment should be accessible to all, irrespective of their physical abilities.

Capsix Robotics’ iYU and Clicks Technologies’ iPhone Keyboard Accessory

Capsix Robotics showcased iYU, an AI-powered robotic massage arm designed to provide relaxation and therapeutic benefits. On the other hand, Clicks Technologies revealed an iPhone keyboard accessory aimed at users with dexterity issues, those seeking unique products, or simply those nostalgic for physical keyboards. The innovations at CES 2024 promise to solve real-world problems and add a touch of fun to everyday life.

South Korea
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

