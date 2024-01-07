en English
Business

BTS’s Taehyung Fuels Compose Coffee’s Rapid Growth and Global Expansion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
BTS’s Taehyung Fuels Compose Coffee’s Rapid Growth and Global Expansion

When South Korea’s largest coffee franchise, Compose Coffee, partnered with BTS member Taehyung, fondly known as V, as their brand ambassador, they not only embraced a 21st-century pop icon but also a strategic catalyst for exponential growth. The impact of Taehyung’s endorsement was astonishingly immediate, with the company’s app user base soaring from a little under 9.3 million to an impressive 12 million in just 10 days, a mammoth addition of 2.6 million new users.

Taehyung’s Influence Sparks Rapid Growth

The storm of popularity that followed Taehyung’s endorsement has not only fortified Compose Coffee’s position in South Korea but has also ignited talks of global expansion. Since its humble beginnings in Busan in 2014, Compose Coffee has experienced rapid growth, now boasting over 2,200 outlets throughout South Korea. Its recent surge in popularity, fueled by the star power of Taehyung, has made the global market an achievable target.

Compose Coffee: A South Korean Success Story

Compose Coffee’s success story is a testament to the power of strategic partnerships and the influence of popular culture in driving business growth. The company’s decision to align with Taehyung, a figure revered by millions globally, has proven to be a masterstroke. The brand has seamlessly integrated itself into the daily lives of South Koreans and is now poised to do the same on a global scale.

Global Expansion: The Next Step

With its first international store already operating successfully in Singapore, Compose Coffee is now setting its sights on further global expansion. The company’s management anticipates that the continued collaboration with Taehyung will yield similar success in international markets as it has in South Korea. As Compose Coffee navigates this exciting phase of growth, it carries with it the hopes of South Korea’s bustling coffee culture.

Business International Relations South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

