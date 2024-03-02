BTS Vacation Saga: Jin's Culinary Adventures and V's Request for Extension

In a surprising turn of events, BIGHIT MUSIC announced in December 2021 that the global sensation BTS would take their second official vacation, a well-deserved break after a year filled with relentless promotions. This hiatus allowed the members to engage in their personal interests, with RM exploring museums across the United States, and Jin, affectionately known as 'EATJIN' by fans, returning to his beloved pastime of cooking.

Advertisment

From Museums to Kitchens

While RM's museum visits were cut short due to the need for isolation, Jin took to his kitchen, reigniting his passion for culinary arts. His journey was shared on Weverse, where he humorously lamented the repetitive cycle of cooking, eating, and cleaning, questioning the essence of a true vacation. This candid glimpse into his holiday routine resonated with fans worldwide, showcasing a relatable side to the superstar.

V's Unique Request

Advertisment

In a light-hearted exchange on Weverse, V reached out to Jin with a peculiar request: to negotiate with BIGHIT MUSIC for an additional 10 days of vacation. V's confidence in Jin's influence within the company, humorously referring to him as the CEO of 'Jin Hit Entertainment', highlights the deep camaraderie and playful dynamics within BTS. This interaction not only entertained fans but also shed light on the group's internal relationships and the unique positions each member holds.

Jin's Influence and Response

Despite V's high hopes, Jin did not publicly respond to the request. Known for his close relationship with BIGHIT MUSIC's actual CEO, Bang Si Hyuk, and his ability to occasionally bend the rules, like changing his hairstyle against company advice, Jin's silence left fans in suspense. This episode underscores Jin's multifaceted role within BTS and BIGHIT MUSIC, from culinary enthusiast to an influential figure capable of advocating for his bandmates.

As this vacation saga unfolds, it's clear that BTS's break is more than just a pause from their hectic schedules; it's a period of personal growth, bonding, and the occasional humorous plea for more time away. Whatever the outcome of V's request, this story adds another layer to the rich tapestry of BTS's group dynamics, reminding fans of the genuine connections that underpin their success.