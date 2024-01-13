en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
K-Pop

BTS V Talks Living Alone as Bandmates Begin Military Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
BTS V Talks Living Alone as Bandmates Begin Military Service

Artist Kim Taehyung, famously known as V from the globally recognized K-pop group BTS, recently provided a candid glimpse into his life in the documentary series ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’. The series shed light on V’s personal experience of solitude, contrasting with his past life when the BTS members cohabitated in a shared apartment. While he acknowledged feelings of ennui occasionally, he also expressed a newfound appreciation for the tranquility that comes with living alone.

Embracing Solitude: A New Chapter for V

V’s transition into solitary living was not without its challenges. Accustomed to the constant companionship and lively interactions with his bandmates, the shift was a considerable change for V, known for his active and playful persona. However, he has found pleasure in the stillness and quietude, a stark contrast to his previous lifestyle. As V navigates this chapter of personal growth, he has shared his evolving perspective on solitude and the simple happiness he derives from this new way of life.

BTS Members Begin Mandatory Military Service

In related news, it was recently confirmed that BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook have commenced their mandatory military service. This follows the enlistment of Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung. The enlistment of the last two members marked a significant moment for the band, with older members Suga and J-hope present to bid them farewell. J-hope, who had enlisted earlier in the year, shared photographs of the occasion, capturing Jimin and Jungkook with their freshly shaven heads, a requirement for military induction.

Adjusting to a New Life

In the military, each member is obligated to serve a minimum of 18 months, leading a life profoundly different from their celebrity status, and away from their bandmates, fans, and family. This separation is a significant shift, especially for the members accustomed to living together and sharing their everyday lives. As they adapt to this new chapter, it is a testament to their commitment and resilience, reflecting the ever-grounded and humble approach that has been a hallmark of BTS’s journey.

0
K-Pop Military South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

K-Pop

See more
3 hours ago
HyunA Reveals Height Perception, Talks Public Recognition
HyunA, a K-Pop icon known for her significant contributions to the music industry, recently appeared on Kim Jaejoong’s YouTube variety show, JaeFriends. During the episode, she spoke candidly about her public perception and revealed an intriguing fact about herself that often leads to people not recognizing her in public spaces. HyunA’s Unassuming Presence in Public
HyunA Reveals Height Perception, Talks Public Recognition
Blackpink's Lisa Sets Out to Learn French: A Familial Connection
22 hours ago
Blackpink's Lisa Sets Out to Learn French: A Familial Connection
Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony to Highlight Youthful Potential and Modesty
1 day ago
Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony to Highlight Youthful Potential and Modesty
Seoul Enacts Unprecedented Law Shielding K-Pop Trainees' Human Rights
4 hours ago
Seoul Enacts Unprecedented Law Shielding K-Pop Trainees' Human Rights
Spotify Oversight Sparks Fan Outrage Ahead of TWICE's Comeback
10 hours ago
Spotify Oversight Sparks Fan Outrage Ahead of TWICE's Comeback
Sabato del Sarno Unveils Gucci Ancora: A Fresh Take on Gucci's Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
13 hours ago
Sabato del Sarno Unveils Gucci Ancora: A Fresh Take on Gucci's Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
29 seconds
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
53 seconds
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
2 mins
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
2 mins
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
2 mins
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
3 mins
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
3 mins
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
3 mins
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
3 mins
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app