BTS V Talks Living Alone as Bandmates Begin Military Service

Artist Kim Taehyung, famously known as V from the globally recognized K-pop group BTS, recently provided a candid glimpse into his life in the documentary series ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’. The series shed light on V’s personal experience of solitude, contrasting with his past life when the BTS members cohabitated in a shared apartment. While he acknowledged feelings of ennui occasionally, he also expressed a newfound appreciation for the tranquility that comes with living alone.

Embracing Solitude: A New Chapter for V

V’s transition into solitary living was not without its challenges. Accustomed to the constant companionship and lively interactions with his bandmates, the shift was a considerable change for V, known for his active and playful persona. However, he has found pleasure in the stillness and quietude, a stark contrast to his previous lifestyle. As V navigates this chapter of personal growth, he has shared his evolving perspective on solitude and the simple happiness he derives from this new way of life.

BTS Members Begin Mandatory Military Service

In related news, it was recently confirmed that BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook have commenced their mandatory military service. This follows the enlistment of Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung. The enlistment of the last two members marked a significant moment for the band, with older members Suga and J-hope present to bid them farewell. J-hope, who had enlisted earlier in the year, shared photographs of the occasion, capturing Jimin and Jungkook with their freshly shaven heads, a requirement for military induction.

Adjusting to a New Life

In the military, each member is obligated to serve a minimum of 18 months, leading a life profoundly different from their celebrity status, and away from their bandmates, fans, and family. This separation is a significant shift, especially for the members accustomed to living together and sharing their everyday lives. As they adapt to this new chapter, it is a testament to their commitment and resilience, reflecting the ever-grounded and humble approach that has been a hallmark of BTS’s journey.