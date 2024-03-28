BTS-Inspired K-Drama 'Youth' Set for April 2024 Premiere on Xclusive: What to Expect

The long wait for the BTS-inspired K-drama Youth has finally run its course. Releasing soon this year, the show will pick up the tearjerking narrative established by the K-pop music act's fictional concept, overarchingly referred to as the ‘Bangtan Universe’. Breathing back life into the group's long-running storyline, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life (also recognised as HYYH), the series has been produced by HYBE Labels in collaboration with Chorokbaem Media and Finger Labs.

Advertisment

Joining the tumultuous adolescent years of seven teenagers, the show has been in production since 2020. Although filming wrapped up in 2021, it has witnessed several delays. Things are finally looking up for the fans who've been hanging by a thread to lay their eyes on this premiere.

The BTS Universe-inspired series has finally locked its release window for April 2024. The highly anticipated and much-delayed show will exclusively premiere via the one-of-its-kind platform Xclusive. Its final reported April release date is yet to be announced.

Unlocking the Bangtan Universe

Advertisment

Harnessing the poignant themes stretched out across the Bangtan Universe extensively unravels through the music video storyline, short films, video games and webtoons. Some sources have also called the series ‘Begins Youth’.

The show is centred around a friend group - Hwan, Cein, Hosu, Dogeon, Haru, Jooan, and Jeha - that grapples with a never-ending string of challenges. From familial struggles to societal burdens and much more, the K-drama will pit the septet's friendship as the moral centre, illustrating that their meaningful bond can overcome any and every obstacle.

Streaming Innovation with Xclusive

Advertisment

The Finger Labs creation - Xclusive - is a platform that powers through Web 3.0 technology. The company will push for the platform's content distribution business by launching the Youth series in April.

The soap opera is expected to be released sequentially, especially since it's said to be divided into three parts with 12 total episodes making a season. A pre-sale for the entire series will open in April, with its availability lasting a month. Fans may gain exclusive early access to the series through this alternative. Later in May, the show will be available for the fans, with purchase options per episode popping up.

Anticipation and Fan Expectations

As the release date draws near, the anticipation among BTS fans and K-drama enthusiasts alike reaches new heights. The collaborative effort between HYBE Labels, Chorokbaem Media, and Finger Labs promises to deliver a series that not only taps into the rich narrative of the Bangtan Universe but also sets a new benchmark in terms of storytelling and digital distribution.

With a star-studded cast and a storyline that promises to tug at the heartstrings, Youth is poised to be a significant milestone in the evolution of K-dramas and their global appeal. As fans eagerly await the premiere, the series stands as a testament to the enduring power of friendship, resilience, and the universal appeal of BTS's artistry.