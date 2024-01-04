en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Ventures into Business Post YG Entertainment Contract End

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Ventures into Business Post YG Entertainment Contract End

In a notable turn of events, YG Entertainment has declared its decision not to renew individual contracts with the acclaimed K-Pop ensemble, BLACKPINK. Following the announcement, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has unveiled her personal brand, ‘ODD ATELIER,’ offering a glimpse into her post-group plans. Meanwhile, co-member Jisoo is charting a distinct trajectory for her career, stepping into the realm of business.

Jisoo’s Foray into Business

According to an exclusive report by South Korean media outlet Xportnews, Jisoo, born Kim Ji-soo, is set to collaborate with her elder brother, Kim Jung Hun, in establishing a new company, Blissoo. This venture will operate under the aegis of Biomom, a reputable brand in the infant and child health food spectrum. The company, since its inception, has been on a recruitment spree, posting job vacancies for diverse roles including video editors, designers, bodyguards, and accountants. Blissoo aspires to make its mark in the K-POP entertainment media industry, with ambitions of global expansion.

Blissoo’s Ties with Biomom

While the news of Jisoo’s career shift has created a stir, a representative of Biomom revealed their unawareness about Blissoo’s ties to their company, indicating a lack of information about the executive’s family connections. As of now, Blissoo has not shared any additional details regarding its operations or objectives.

Other BLACKPINK Members’ Plans

The career trajectories of the remaining BLACKPINK members, Lisa and Rosé, remain undisclosed at this point. As fans worldwide hold their breath, the post-BLACKPINK plans of these pop icons are eagerly awaited.

0
Business South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Sierra Vista Culver's Shines, Named Gold Finalist in Culver's Crew Challenge
The Culver’s restaurant in Sierra Vista, Arizona, owned by Kevin and Sandra Adams, has been recognized as one of the top five locations in the chain. It has been named a Gold Finalist in the annual Culver’s Crew Challenge, a rigorous competition that assesses restaurants on multiple fronts such as quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community
Sierra Vista Culver's Shines, Named Gold Finalist in Culver's Crew Challenge
India Post Debuts 'Click 'n' Book' Service: A Step Towards Digitization
4 mins ago
India Post Debuts 'Click 'n' Book' Service: A Step Towards Digitization
No Shares Sold, Withheld for Tax: Financial Disclosure Details
6 mins ago
No Shares Sold, Withheld for Tax: Financial Disclosure Details
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
2 mins ago
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
Crypto Futures Sector Shaken by Mass Liquidation Event
3 mins ago
Crypto Futures Sector Shaken by Mass Liquidation Event
Homeowner's Dilemma: Designer's Misappropriation Stalls Renovation Project
4 mins ago
Homeowner's Dilemma: Designer's Misappropriation Stalls Renovation Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket West Indies Announces High-Profile Departures in Organizational Restructuring
59 seconds
Cricket West Indies Announces High-Profile Departures in Organizational Restructuring
TikToker's Winter Lip Care Hack Goes Viral: Here's Why It Works
1 min
TikToker's Winter Lip Care Hack Goes Viral: Here's Why It Works
Vancouver's Integrity Commissioner Clears Mayor and Councillors over Rolling Stones Concert Promotion
2 mins
Vancouver's Integrity Commissioner Clears Mayor and Councillors over Rolling Stones Concert Promotion
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
2 mins
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
Maharashtra CM Pledges 'Liberation' of Controversial Religious Site
2 mins
Maharashtra CM Pledges 'Liberation' of Controversial Religious Site
Arizona Wildcats' Defensive Concerns: A Challenge or Opportunity?
2 mins
Arizona Wildcats' Defensive Concerns: A Challenge or Opportunity?
Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure
2 mins
Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure
Compassionatomy: UC San Diego's Innovative Approach to Humanistic Medical Education
2 mins
Compassionatomy: UC San Diego's Innovative Approach to Humanistic Medical Education
Honolulu Unveils Updated Rules for Shore Water Events with Community Input
2 mins
Honolulu Unveils Updated Rules for Shore Water Events with Community Input
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
7 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app