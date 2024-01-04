BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Ventures into Business Post YG Entertainment Contract End

In a notable turn of events, YG Entertainment has declared its decision not to renew individual contracts with the acclaimed K-Pop ensemble, BLACKPINK. Following the announcement, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has unveiled her personal brand, ‘ODD ATELIER,’ offering a glimpse into her post-group plans. Meanwhile, co-member Jisoo is charting a distinct trajectory for her career, stepping into the realm of business.

Jisoo’s Foray into Business

According to an exclusive report by South Korean media outlet Xportnews, Jisoo, born Kim Ji-soo, is set to collaborate with her elder brother, Kim Jung Hun, in establishing a new company, Blissoo. This venture will operate under the aegis of Biomom, a reputable brand in the infant and child health food spectrum. The company, since its inception, has been on a recruitment spree, posting job vacancies for diverse roles including video editors, designers, bodyguards, and accountants. Blissoo aspires to make its mark in the K-POP entertainment media industry, with ambitions of global expansion.

Blissoo’s Ties with Biomom

While the news of Jisoo’s career shift has created a stir, a representative of Biomom revealed their unawareness about Blissoo’s ties to their company, indicating a lack of information about the executive’s family connections. As of now, Blissoo has not shared any additional details regarding its operations or objectives.

Other BLACKPINK Members’ Plans

The career trajectories of the remaining BLACKPINK members, Lisa and Rosé, remain undisclosed at this point. As fans worldwide hold their breath, the post-BLACKPINK plans of these pop icons are eagerly awaited.