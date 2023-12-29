en English
K-Pop

BigHit Music Takes Legal Action to Protect BTS from Stalkers and Defamation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:52 am EST
BigHit Music Takes Legal Action to Protect BTS from Stalkers and Defamation

In a significant turn of events, BigHit Music, the agency behind the renowned K-pop group BTS, has initiated legal proceedings against individuals involved in stalking the band members and performing other harmful activities. The agency communicated this through a statement on Weverse, elaborating its endeavors to shield the artists.

Protection of Artists’ Rights

Among the transgressors, one person who repeatedly visited the artists’ residences, infringing anti-stalking laws, is currently being scrutinized by the police. Another individual who masqueraded as a member of BTS and leaked unreleased music has been apprehended and is in anticipation of a trial.

Zero-Tolerance Policy

BigHit Music accentuated their zero-tolerance approach towards defamation and the dissemination of misleading information. They have lodged multiple criminal complaints, resulting in criminal penalties for the culprits. They have adamantly refused to arrange out-of-court settlements, insisting on comprehensive legal accountability.

Continued Vigilance

As the members of BTS serve their military duty, BigHit Music assures that it will persistently monitor, report, and initiate legal proceedings against any form of abuse. Fans are urged to report any incidents to their legal affairs hotline. The agency has expressed gratitude for the fans’ support and pledges to protect the rights of the BTS artists.

K-Pop South Korea
BNN Correspondents

