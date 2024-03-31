Babymonster's Debut EP 'BABYMONS7ER' Unites Seven for K-pop Milestone

K-pop's newest sensation, Babymonster, has officially launched into the music scene with their first extended play (EP) 'BABYMONS7ER,' featuring all seven members, including Ahyeon's much-anticipated return. YG Entertainment's founder, Yang Hyun-suk, announced this release as the group's official debut, setting the stage for their journey in the competitive K-pop industry.

From Six to Seven: Ahyeon's Return

Babymonster initially made waves last November as a six-member group with their single 'Butter Up.' However, Ahyeon's absence was felt among fans due to health concerns. With her recovery and participation in 'BABYMONS7ER,' the group has finally united as originally planned, bringing fresh dynamics to their music. The EP's lead single 'Sheesh' introduces a darker, hip-hop influenced sound, signaling Babymonster's ambitions to carve out a unique niche within the K-pop landscape.

A Diverse Musical Offering

'BABYMONS7ER' spans a variety of genres, showcasing the group's versatility. Among the tracks is 'Like That,' a song personally gifted by <