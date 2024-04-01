Babymonster Achieves Full-Group Debut with 'Babymons7er' EP, Eyes Global Success

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- YG Entertainment's latest sensation, Babymonster, made headlines with the release of their debut EP, 'Babymons7er', showcasing their full lineup for the first time since their initial launch. Garnering attention with their dynamic lead single 'Sheesh', the seven-member girl group hailing from South Korea, Japan, and Thailand, embodies a fresh yet intense hip-hop style, setting them apart in the competitive K-pop industry.

Distinctive Debut

Since their pre-debut single 'Batter Up' in November, Babymonster has stirred considerable buzz as YG's first new girl group in seven years, following in the footsteps of global icons BLACKPINK. Their debut EP, 'Babymons7er', consists of seven tracks that highlight the group's versatility and vocal prowess. The album's standout, 'Sheesh', merges catchy hooks with robust hip-hop beats, signaling the group's ambitious entry into the music scene. This release marks a significant milestone, showcasing all seven members, including Ahyeon, who rejoins the group after a brief hiatus.

Inspiration and Aspirations

During a press conference, the members shared their inspirations and goals. The group's unique blend of youthful energy and professional stage presence sets them apart, with influences drawn heavily from senior YG artists like BLACKPINK. They expressed their dream of achieving global fame and contributing to the K-pop genre's worldwide appeal. With advice from BLACKPINK members themselves, Babymonster aims to prioritize audience enjoyment and engagement in their performances. The group also revealed their personal aspirations, including chart-topping ambitions and dreams of performing at major international venues.

Looking Ahead

With the global attention their debut has already attracted, Babymonster is setting their sights on a series of promotional activities across Asia. Their schedule includes TV appearances, fan meet-and-greets, and a performance at Japan's Summer Sonic music festival. The group's dedication to their craft and their desire to connect with fans worldwide underscore their commitment to not just achieving fame, but also making a lasting impact on the music industry. As they embark on this journey, Babymonster's debut with 'Babymons7er' not only showcases their potential but also signifies the beginning of a new chapter in K-pop history.