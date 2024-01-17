Awakening Spirits: Netflix's Upcoming K-Drama 'The Sense'

In the pulsating world of K-drama, a new horror series, 'The Sense', is stirring intrigue and anticipation. Set within the hallowed halls of a Catholic high school, the story unravels around a group of students who possess the uncanny ability to communicate with spirits. The plot thickens as an evil spirit, lying dormant for a decade, is unintentionally awakened, pushing the students, alongside their unique homeroom teacher, into a chilling mission to suppress it.

Advertisment

A Stellar Cast

Heading the cast is the seasoned K-drama actress, Han Ye Ri, known for her compelling performances. Joining her is the multi-talented Kim Yo Han, a member of the popular K-pop group WEi, lending his charisma to the narrative. The ensemble is completed by Shin Shi Ah, marking her Netflix debut with this series. Together, they form a formidable team, each bringing their unique acting prowess to portray the intricate characters conceived by the script.

Rumors & Reality

Advertisment

There have been whispers of the project being cancelled due to script issues. However, Higround, the production company behind 'The Sense', has quashed these rumors. In a statement, they confirmed that the project is very much in the pipeline, and the script is simply undergoing revisions to ensure an unblemished narrative. This has served to heighten the anticipation around the show, leaving fans on tenterhooks for further production updates and an eventual release date.

The Sense & Beyond

While the wait for 'The Sense' continues, the year 2024 promises to be a treat for K-drama enthusiasts. Other popular Korean Netflix shows like 'Sweet Home', 'Squid Game', and 'All of Us Are Dead' are expected to premiere their new seasons this year or early 2025. Each of these series have already carved a niche for themselves in the hearts of viewers and are eagerly anticipated. Simultaneously, actors Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee are creating buzz with their roles in the Netflix original series 'Gyeongseong Creature', set in 1945 during the Japanese colonial era and the forthcoming second season set in modern-day Seoul.