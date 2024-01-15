en English
Aviation

Asiana Airlines’ Cargo Division Sale Sparks Interest Amid Merger Talks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST


The potential acquisition of Asiana Airlines’ cargo division is triggering waves of interest in the aviation industry. This strategic move is expected to expedite the much-anticipated merger between Asiana Airlines and Korean Air Lines (KAL). In the midst of bidding, four low-cost carriers – Eastar Jet, Air Premia, Air Incheon, and Jeju Air – have emerged as potential buyers.

Jeju Air’s Unexpected Interest

Jeju Air, which had initially shown no interest, has now stepped into the spotlight, expressing its intent to acquire the cargo unit. This surprising turnaround coincides with the airline’s recent repayment of bonds to the Korea Development Bank and the procurement of a second cargo plane.

Regulatory Approvals and Market Reactions

The successful conclusion of this sale hinges on a myriad of factors, including the submission of detailed strategic proposals by February 2 and obtaining regulatory approvals from the European Commission (EC), as well as antitrust authorities in the United States and Japan. Market analysts speculate that the increasing interest in cargo operations by low-cost carriers is a strategic pivot following the tourism slump induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asiana’s Financial Standing and the Value of its Cargo Division

Asiana Airlines’ cargo division, which boasts nine 747-400Fs and one 767F, carries a valuation of $382m to $535m. However, it also comes saddled with over $760m in debt. Asiana has been caught in financial turbulence, reporting a net loss over the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to declining cargo business profitability and costs associated with expanding international routes.

The Crucial Role of the European Commission’s Approval

The EC’s approval of the merger is of paramount importance as there are concerns that the KAL-Asiana merger could potentially stifle competition on South Korea-Europe routes. KAL’s initial proposal to sell some of its freighters failed to pacify the EC, leading to the alternate proposal of selling Asiana’s cargo business.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

