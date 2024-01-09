en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Migrants

Artillery Fire and Migrant Fears: A Winter on Yeonpyeong Island

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Artillery Fire and Migrant Fears: A Winter on Yeonpyeong Island

In the chill of winter, Sri Lankan workers Siyam Mohamed and MJ Nimshan Dananjaya were greeted by an unwelcome surprise on South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island. The pair, who arrived in November as part of the crab fishing industry, found themselves amidst a tense geopolitical spectacle – an artillery drill conducted by North Korea. The unexpected boom of the artillery fire, coupled with alerts ringing on their phones, sent shockwaves of fear through this vulnerable migrant community.

Unforeseen Tensions on the Island

Mohamed and Dananjaya, like many migrant workers, journeyed to South Korea seeking better economic opportunities. Their choice of Yeonpyeong Island, however, unwittingly placed them dangerously close to North Korea. This unforeseen proximity became unsettlingly apparent when North Korea fired more than 200 shells near the island, eliciting a live fire response from South Korea.

Shadow of History

This exchange of fire ominously echoed the 2010 North Korean bombardment of Yeonpyeong Island, a terrifying chapter in history unbeknownst to the workers, which resulted in four fatalities. The recent incident conjured memories of this past trauma, casting a long, uneasy shadow over the island and its inhabitants.

The Lifeblood of the Island

Mohamed, a former soccer player, and Dananjaya, a newlywed, are representative of the many migrant workers pivotal to the island’s crab fishing industry. Their employer, Kim Jeoung-hee, expressed the significance of migrant labor in the face of an aging Korean population and voiced hope for these workers to establish a life on the island, despite the geopolitical tensions. In his words, “We cannot do without them. They are the lifeblood of this island.”

Regional Ripples

The unsettling event on Yeonpyeong Island is but one facet of a complex regional picture. From South Korea’s parliament banning the consumption and sale of dog meat, to Indonesia’s efforts to finalize a South China Sea code of conduct, Taiwan’s air raid alert over a Chinese rocket, China’s declining population, and the Philippines’ religious procession for the Black Nazarene, these developments collectively sketch a canvas of diverse, dynamic, and deeply interconnected narratives.

0
Migrants North Korea South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Migrants

See more
6 hours ago
Alejandro Mayorkas Speaks on Challenges of U.S. Immigration System
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has recently spoken on the challenges confronting the U.S. immigration system, affirming his department’s commitment to manage the challenges and debunking allegations of inactivity. Mayorkas emphasized record removals of non-citizens and underscored the importance of Congress modernizing the ‘broken’ immigration system. Furthermore, he referred to bipartisan Senate discussions and the
Alejandro Mayorkas Speaks on Challenges of U.S. Immigration System
Migrant Worker Allowed to Stay in the UK after Forgetting Native Language
17 hours ago
Migrant Worker Allowed to Stay in the UK after Forgetting Native Language
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
PM Rishi Sunak Cuts Migrant Hotel Closure Plans, Sparks Debate
9 hours ago
PM Rishi Sunak Cuts Migrant Hotel Closure Plans, Sparks Debate
New Migrant Caravan of 2,000 Forms in Southern Mexico Amid Discontent Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
11 hours ago
New Migrant Caravan of 2,000 Forms in Southern Mexico Amid Discontent Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
13 hours ago
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
15 seconds
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
45 seconds
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
3 mins
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
Late Brigadier General David Kaboyo's Family Battles Land Grab in Uganda
3 mins
Late Brigadier General David Kaboyo's Family Battles Land Grab in Uganda
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Appointed by President Macron
4 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Appointed by President Macron
Joel Ssenyonyi: Nakawa West MP Assumes Leadership of Opposition in Ugandan Parliament
4 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi: Nakawa West MP Assumes Leadership of Opposition in Ugandan Parliament
Ex-Post Office CEO Returns Royal Honour Amid Horizon IT Scandal
5 mins
Ex-Post Office CEO Returns Royal Honour Amid Horizon IT Scandal
Gabriel Attal Appointed as France's Youngest Prime Minister
5 mins
Gabriel Attal Appointed as France's Youngest Prime Minister
Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa's Electoral System
5 mins
Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa's Electoral System
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
27 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
58 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app