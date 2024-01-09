Artillery Fire and Migrant Fears: A Winter on Yeonpyeong Island

In the chill of winter, Sri Lankan workers Siyam Mohamed and MJ Nimshan Dananjaya were greeted by an unwelcome surprise on South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island. The pair, who arrived in November as part of the crab fishing industry, found themselves amidst a tense geopolitical spectacle – an artillery drill conducted by North Korea. The unexpected boom of the artillery fire, coupled with alerts ringing on their phones, sent shockwaves of fear through this vulnerable migrant community.

Unforeseen Tensions on the Island

Mohamed and Dananjaya, like many migrant workers, journeyed to South Korea seeking better economic opportunities. Their choice of Yeonpyeong Island, however, unwittingly placed them dangerously close to North Korea. This unforeseen proximity became unsettlingly apparent when North Korea fired more than 200 shells near the island, eliciting a live fire response from South Korea.

Shadow of History

This exchange of fire ominously echoed the 2010 North Korean bombardment of Yeonpyeong Island, a terrifying chapter in history unbeknownst to the workers, which resulted in four fatalities. The recent incident conjured memories of this past trauma, casting a long, uneasy shadow over the island and its inhabitants.

The Lifeblood of the Island

Mohamed, a former soccer player, and Dananjaya, a newlywed, are representative of the many migrant workers pivotal to the island’s crab fishing industry. Their employer, Kim Jeoung-hee, expressed the significance of migrant labor in the face of an aging Korean population and voiced hope for these workers to establish a life on the island, despite the geopolitical tensions. In his words, “We cannot do without them. They are the lifeblood of this island.”

Regional Ripples

The unsettling event on Yeonpyeong Island is but one facet of a complex regional picture. From South Korea’s parliament banning the consumption and sale of dog meat, to Indonesia’s efforts to finalize a South China Sea code of conduct, Taiwan’s air raid alert over a Chinese rocket, China’s declining population, and the Philippines’ religious procession for the Black Nazarene, these developments collectively sketch a canvas of diverse, dynamic, and deeply interconnected narratives.