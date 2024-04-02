Art Busan 2024 Elevates Asian Female Artists, Names Joo Yeon-hwa as Inaugural Art Director

Set to transform the global art scene, Art Busan 2024 has announced Joo Yeon-hwa as its first art director, focusing on pioneering Asian female artists. Under Joo's guidance, the fair aims to showcase a unified message through the special exhibition 'Connect', featuring notable artists like Kusama Yayoi and Jung Kang-ja.

Empowering Asian Female Talent

With a spotlight on 'Herstory', Art Busan's Connect section is dedicated to first-generation female contemporary artists from Asia. This initiative not only highlights the works of renowned artists such as Kusama Yayoi, Jung Kang-ja, and Xiao Lu but also underscores the fair's commitment to elevating the status of Asian female artists on the international stage. This strategic move is expected to draw significant attention to the fair, enhancing its reputation as a pivotal platform for contemporary art.

Beyond the exhibition halls, Art Busan 2024 plans to immerse visitors in a local festival atmosphere, integrating food, accommodations, and a mobile app, Art Round, for an enriched online navigation experience. This approach aims to create a holistic cultural experience, reflecting the fair's ambition to merge art with lifestyle and technology.

Additionally, the fair's expansion into design through the Define: Seoul festival showcases its dedication to contemporary design and Korean heritage, further establishing Art Busan as a leader in innovative art presentations.

Global Aspirations and Local Growth

Art Busan's managing director, Jeong Seok-ho, shared his vision for the fair's expansion into international markets, emphasizing the importance of establishing a strong local brand that can compete on the global stage.

This vision is supported by the fair's rapid growth and its ability to attract major galleries and collectors worldwide. With the 13th edition of Art Busan featuring 127 galleries from 20 countries, the fair is poised to make a significant impact on the global art market, promoting Asian art and artists to a broader audience.

As Art Busan 2024 approaches, the art world eagerly anticipates the innovations and collaborations that will emerge from this year's fair. With its focus on Asian female artists and expansion into new cultural territories, Art Busan is set to redefine the landscape of contemporary art in Asia and beyond, fostering a deeper appreciation for the diverse and dynamic voices shaping the future of art.