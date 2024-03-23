April K-Drama Extravaganza: Parasyte, Missing Crown Prince Lead New Releases on Netflix, Prime, Disney+

Summer might be taking its sweet time, but K-dramas are blooming early this April. From historical epics to exciting time travels, from steamy romances to parasitic mysteries, there’s something for everyone.

And don’t forget to check out the end-of-season finales of beloved shows currently running on OTT spaces. From Missing Crown featuring heartthrob Suho to detective and zombie dramas, check out the full list.

Upcoming Highlights

Leading the charge is the highly anticipated Netflix series, Parasyte: The Grey, poised to be one of the biggest Korean releases on the platform this year. Scheduled for release on April 5, this action-packed series is based on the popular manga series by Hitoshi Iwasaki and is expected to captivate audiences with its unique blend of horror and sci-fi. Following closely is Missing Crown Prince on MBN, a historical rom-com set in the Joseon Era, promising a mix of humor and romance.

TVN’s upcoming time-travel drama Lovely Runner, starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byun Woo Seok, is set to premiere on April 8. The story follows a woman who travels back 15 years to change her idol's destiny and restore her own dreams. Meanwhile, Disney+ offers a futuristic view on the food industry with BF, exploring the transition towards genetically engineered cultured meat, starring Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo, premiering on April 10.

Continuing and Returning Favorites

For those who can't get enough of their current favorites, look forward to the ongoing sagas in Wonderful Worlds, starring Cha Eun Woo, and Queen of Tears, featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Additionally, the much-anticipated reality show featuring Korea's wealthiest lifestyles, hosted by BamBam and Mimi, is yet to announce its release date but is expected to be a hit among viewers seeking a glimpse into luxury living.

As these new and continuing K-dramas prepare to grace our screens, the blend of genres and stories promises to keep fans engaged and entertained. With adaptations of beloved manga, unique takes on historical narratives, and insightful looks into modern dilemmas, April's lineup is set to be a diverse showcase of Korean storytelling prowess. As viewers around the globe tune in, the cultural impact and global reach of K-dramas continue to grow, solidifying their place in the international entertainment landscape.