Ahn Jae-hong Dives into Eccentric 'Chicken Nugget' Series, Expanding K-Drama Horizons

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Jae-hong, the lead actor of Netflix original Korean series "Chicken Nugget," joined the cast as he was quickly captivated by the show's endearingly eccentric qualities.

"I think it's a piece that's attempting something new. It's a work that has a sense of novelty, something different and pleasantly odd that hasn't been seen before," the actor said during an interview with a group of reporters in Seoul on Wednesday.

Embarking on a Quirky Adventure

The 10-part series, adapted from the Naver webtoon of the same name, follows the unusual odyssey of a father whose only daughter, Min-ah, is turned into a chicken nugget after entering a mysterious machine.

Ahn portrays Go Baek-joong, an intern at the father's company who harbors a crush on her. He teams up with the father to reverse her transformation and restore her to life.

Character and Show Uniqueness

Go's appearance in the first episode sets the tone for the entire show, Ahn said. Clad in yellow pants and a blue vest, he sings and awkwardly dances on the street, seemingly oblivious to the attention of a passerby. When a teenager girl passes by him, she stops and talks to her friend on the phone about a "total weirdo" she sees, saying that he is "freaking unbelievable."

"It is pathetic, but fascinating. Quite a sight," she says, adding, "It's odd. I can't look away." Through the scene, Ahn aimed to portray his character as not just "anybody," but "someone entirely different." And, by extension, he emphasized that the entire show is distinct.

Collaboration and Future Endeavors

"Chicken Nugget" is Ahn's second collaboration with writer-director Lee Byeong-heon, following the 2019 JTBC drama "Be Melodramatic," which earned sleeper hit status for its thought-provoking and sympathetic portrayal of human relationships.

The actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with the director. "He opened up a whole new world for me. I feel really fortunate to collaborate with a director who creates his own original world and shares a connection with me," he said.

Ahn made his debut in the short film "A Perfect Sight" in 2015. Since rising to stardom with the popular drama "Reply 1988" (2015-2016), the 37-year-old actor, known for his characteristic clumsy acting style, has successfully portrayed various characters across genres, including the lonely recluse Ju Oh-min of the Netflix original black comedy thriller "Mask Girl" (2023).

"Chicken Nugget" helped him expand his range as an actor, he said, as he is always open to diverse projects. He also expressed his belief that the show contributed to diversifying Korean dramas. "It was a challenge worth undertaking," he said, emphasizing, "I don't see differences in taste as negative reactions."