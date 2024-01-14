en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

aespa’s Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
aespa’s Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport

On January 12, Karina, a member of the globally-renowned K-pop group aespa, astounded the public with her fashion statement as she made her way through Incheon International Airport. Her appearance was far from ordinary; it was a dazzling exhibition of luxury, as she donned a full ensemble from the high-end fashion brand Prada.

Jet-Setting in Style

With her destination being Milan for Prada’s esteemed Fashion Week show, it was fitting that Karina’s outfit of choice was a tribute to the iconic brand. The ensemble comprised an array of luxury items, each meticulously chosen to deliver a stunning visual impact. The centerpiece was a high-neck Prada Faile Mini Dress, exuding an air of elegance and sophistication. This was further accentuated by a blue Re-Nylon Cropped Convertible Down Jacket, adding a touch of modern chic to her look.

A Fashion Icon’s Detailing

True to her reputation as a fashion icon, Karina’s attention to detail did not stop at her apparel. She accessorized with a Small Padded Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag, an understated yet stylish nod to Prada’s renowned craftsmanship. Further down, she wore Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers paired with Prada cotton socks, a combination that perfectly rounded off her luxurious airport look.

The Cost of Luxury

The total cost of Karina’s Prada outfit was a staggering USD 9,581, a figure that underscores her status in the entertainment industry and her close association with prominent fashion labels. This display of luxury fashion at the airport, while perhaps extravagant to some, has only fortified Karina’s reputation as a trendsetter and style icon in the global entertainment scene.

0
Fashion K-Pop South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
2 mins ago
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
A Burberry tote bag, a recognisable prop from the HBO series ‘Succession,’ was auctioned for a hefty $18,750, demonstrating the show’s popularity and the resonance of its objects with fans. The tote gained fame following a scene where the character Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen, derides the bag carried by an outsider at a
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection: Intimacy and Individuality
20 mins ago
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection: Intimacy and Individuality
BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season
35 mins ago
BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season
Carmen Dell'Orefice, 92, Defies Age in Fashion Industry: Plus Other Unique Stories
11 mins ago
Carmen Dell'Orefice, 92, Defies Age in Fashion Industry: Plus Other Unique Stories
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
13 mins ago
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
14 mins ago
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
37 seconds
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
1 min
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
1 min
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
1 min
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
2 mins
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
2 mins
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
2 mins
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
2 mins
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
2 mins
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app