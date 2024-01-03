en English
Business

Adidas Korea Breaks Away from APAC to Operate Independently

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Adidas Korea Breaks Away from APAC to Operate Independently

Adidas Korea LLC has made a strategic move to stand apart from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market, operating as an independent retail entity since January 2. This bold decision is aimed at reshaping its business approach to align more effectively with the unique demands of Korean consumers. The move is a direct response to the challenge Adidas Korea faces in regaining the market share it has lost to competitors such as New Balance Athletics and Nike Inc.

Breaking Away from the APAC Region

By pulling away from the broader APAC region, including Australia, Southeast Asia, and New Zealand, Adidas Korea is paving the way to introduce products that resonate more accurately with Korean consumer tastes. The company’s decision to focus on the local market is expected to not only enhance its brand’s presence but also to attract more customers and boost sales within South Korea.

Aiming to Set Trends

Moreover, Adidas Korea has high aspirations. It seeks to leverage the influence of its domestic market as a global representative of the Adidas brand. The CEO of the company, Peter Kwak, has set a clear goal: to become a ‘trendsetter’. By doing so, Adidas Korea aims to ensure that Korean consumer trends gain global traction.

Optimized for Korean Consumers

The company’s separation from the APAC region is more than a business strategy. It is designed to build products and distribution channels that are optimized for Korean consumers. The new approach will actively incorporate their feedback, tailoring the Adidas offerings to their preferences and needs. This move by Adidas Korea is expected to reinvigorate its presence in the South Korean market, which has seen a decline in recent years.

Business South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

