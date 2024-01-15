en English
South Korea

‘A Shop for Killers’: A Glimpse into the Disney+ Series’ Production Presentation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
‘A Shop for Killers’: A Glimpse into the Disney+ Series’ Production Presentation

The Disney+ original series, ‘A Shop for Killers’, unveiled its forthcoming spectacle in a grand production presentation on April 15 at the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul. The ensemble of distinguished actors, including Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye-jun, Seo Hyun-woo, Jo Han-sun, Park Ji-bin, Geum Hae-na, and the acclaimed director Lee Kwon graced the event, instilling heightened anticipation for the series.

Lee Dong Wook Delves into a New Realm

Lee Dong Wook, the charismatic lead of the series, divulged that his depiction of a former mercenary necessitated him to master action techniques parallel to those utilized by real foreign special forces. He emphasized the stark contrast from his previous roles, underscoring that the action in ‘A Shop for Killers’ is rooted in realism, involving gunplay and close combat, diverging from fantasy elements like magic and swords. In a lighter vein, the actor confessed that the rigorous practice sessions for the action sequences were somewhat troublesome, evoking laughter amongst the audience.

‘A Shop for Killers’: A Stylish New Wave Action Film

The series is touted as a stylish new wave action film that narrates the gripping tale of Jian, who becomes the target of killers after inadvertently inheriting a perilous legacy from her uncle Jinman. The premise of the series has already ignited curiosity among viewers, promising an adrenaline-infused ride replete with intense action and riveting plot twists.

An Exclusive Disney+ Premiere

With the production presentation successfully completed, the excitement for the series is at an all-time high. ‘A Shop for Killers’ is set to take the audiences by storm with its exclusive premiere on Disney+ on April 17. As the countdown begins, fans worldwide are gearing up to plunge into the action-packed world of ‘A Shop for Killers’.

South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

