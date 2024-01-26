2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Anticipated Refresh to Bring Noteworthy Changes

As we traverse into the third model year of the Hyundai Santa Cruz, spy photos and industry chatter point towards an anticipated refresh. The South Korean automaker's sport adventure vehicle, which has steadily gained popularity since its inception, is set to undergo a series of subtle yet noteworthy changes, both externally and internally, as it prepares to usher in the 2025 model year.

Exterior Facelift

On the exterior, the most striking shift appears to be at the front end. The Santa Cruz is expected to flaunt a redesigned grille, incorporating a rectangular mesh pattern. Hidden running lights, akin to those seen on the upgraded Hyundai Palisade, are also predicted to be part of this fresh façade. This design evolution towards a more upright and truck-like appearance is intriguing. However, the vehicle's overall profile, tail lights, and fender flares seem to remain largely untouched, suggesting continuity in the Santa Cruz's distinctive aesthetic.

Interior Transformation

Moving inwards, the Santa Cruz is gearing up to adopt interior changes inspired by its sibling, the Hyundai Tucson. A significant highlight is the potential introduction of a dual-screen panel, reminiscent of the Ioniq series. This shift towards a more digital and seamless in-cabin experience is reflective of Hyundai's commitment to technological innovation and user-centric design.

Engine Updates

When it comes to the powertrain, the current engine options - the standard 2.5-liter and the turbocharged 1.6-liter - are expected to continue their tenure. However, there is palpable interest in the addition of a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain, similar to those in the Tucson lineup. This would not only broaden the Santa Cruz's appeal but also position it competitively against similar models like the Maverick.

Anticipated Release and Pricing

As the auto industry keenly awaits the refreshed Santa Cruz, the unveiling is projected for the 2025 model year. Despite these updates, there is optimism that there will be no significant price surge, provided the trims and equipment undergo no major changes. This could potentially bolster the Santa Cruz's market position, making it an even more enticing option for adventure seekers and pickup enthusiasts alike.