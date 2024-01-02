en English
South Korea

2024 Travel Forecast: Lesser-Known Destinations to Take Center Stage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
As we stride into 2024, travel experts predict a shift in tourist interest towards lesser-known, yet culturally rich and naturally beautiful destinations. From Albania’s untouched natural scenery to the unique gorilla trekking experience in the Congo Basin, these emerging hot spots promise an exciting blend of adventure, exploration, and cultural immersion.

Albania, Bhutan, and Grenada: Untapped Gems

Albania, with its stunning landscapes and affordable travel options, is anticipated to lure more tourists. Simultaneously, Bhutan, after reopening its borders in September 2022, is expected to see a surge in tourist influx, propelled by its sustainable development policies and the implementation of a higher sustainable development fee. Grenada, known for its unique culture, is another destination that industry professionals believe will capture travelers’ imagination in 2024.

Alaska, South Korea, and Uzbekistan: A Mélange of Adventure and Culture

The Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska, is set to enchant more travelers with its ski slopes and the largest Nordic spa in the US. But that’s not all – the Veilbreaker Skybridges offer an adrenaline rush for adventure seekers. South Korea, on the other hand, is expected to experience a tourism boom, thanks to its traditional culture, delectable food, and the global sweep of K-pop and K-dramas. Notably, Uzbekistan has seen a significant 53% increase in visitor numbers year over year, marking its steady ascent as a popular travel destination.

Congo and Uganda: Wildlife Conservation and Luxury Lodging

Despite travel advisories due to crime and civil unrest, the Congo Basin is predicted to draw tourists seeking a unique gorilla trekking experience. In Uganda, the chimpanzee conservation efforts by the Jane Goodall Institute and the opening of a new luxury lodge add to the country’s appeal.

These predictions, indicative of a shift towards lesser-known and diverse travel destinations, offer rich inspiration for travelers seeking an offbeat and memorable vacation in 2024.

South Korea Travel & Tourism
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

