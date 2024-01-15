en English
Automotive

2024 Hyundai Creta Unveiled: A Comprehensive Look at Design, Features, and Engine Updates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
2024 Hyundai Creta Unveiled: A Comprehensive Look at Design, Features, and Engine Updates

The automotive world buzzes with anticipation as the 2024 Hyundai Creta breaks cover, flaunting a host of updates and changes compared to its predecessor. The latest Creta iteration mirrors Hyundai’s global design language, presenting a refreshed exterior that sports a boxier silhouette and new design elements.

A Fresh Take on Exterior Styling

The 2024 Creta’s front fascia is adorned with a new grille featuring a distinct block-like pattern, flanked by square-shaped headlamps with quad beam LEDs. A redesigned bumper adds to the SUV’s modern, edgy aesthetic. The rear end mirrors the front’s innovative design, boasting a sleek light bar and horizontal lights, while new alloy wheel designs complete the exterior overhaul.

Revamped Interior and Innovative Features

Inside the 2024 Creta, the steering wheel design remains consistent, but a new dashboard layout makes its debut, featuring dual 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen display. The air vent controls have been reshaped to mimic the square-shaped exterior motif, and cabin materials have been upgraded to exude a more premium feel. The Creta 2024 also teems with features, including a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, cooled seats, a 360-degree camera, ADAS level 2, dual-zone climate control, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, and a blind spot monitoring system.

Engine Updates: New Turbo Petrol Powerhouse

Under the hood, the 2024 Creta welcomes a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, which promises enhanced power, torque, and efficiency. While the SUV retains its existing engine options, the new turbo petrol engine will only be available with a DCT automatic transmission, omitting a manual option.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta, with its innovative design, impressive features, and powerful new engine, stands as a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to pushing automotive boundaries and driving the future of mobility. As we look forward to its launch, the Creta 2024 promises to offer an unrivaled blend of style, technology, and performance.

Automotive South Korea
