Southend Nurses Embark on Sahara Trek for Havens Hospices

Two Southend nurses, Janet Taylor-Fane and Maureen Fitzpatrick, are gearing up to traverse the unforgiving Sahara desert in March, all in the name of raising funds for Havens Hospices. Their mission? To support the hospice's tireless care for local individuals grappling with incurable conditions.

A Desert Trek to Remember

Spanning 60 grueling miles, this arduous journey will push the duo's physical and mental fortitude to their limits. As they navigate the desolate, sun-scorched landscape, each step forward serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to the cause.

The Sahara Trek challenge is no stranger to those who seek to make a difference. Every year, hundreds of participants from around the globe gather to brave the elements and raise funds for charities close to their hearts. In 2024, Havens Hospices stands among the official partner charities, offering a unique opportunity for individuals and teams to contribute to a worthy cause.

A Helping Hand in Marrakech

Beyond the trek itself, Taylor-Fane and Fitzpatrick are eager to lend a hand in a Community Project based in Marrakech. By engaging in refurbishment, redecoration, and gardening efforts, the nurses hope to support an organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities and vocational training to vulnerable youth.

This collaboration highlights the far-reaching impact of their fundraising efforts, extending beyond the confines of their local hospice to touch lives across continents.

Join the Cause

For those inspired by Taylor-Fane and Fitzpatrick's courageous endeavor, the Sahara Trek challenge offers various distances to suit different abilities. Participants can opt for the full 100km, half 50km, quarter 25km, or even a cross-island option.

Registration involves creating an account with Active Network, paying the registration fee online, and selecting a charity to support. Havens Hospices encourages participants to raise at least 50% of their sponsorship target three weeks prior to the challenge, with the remaining amount submitted four weeks after the event.

Younger participants aged under 21 can also join the adventure, benefiting from a 20% discount on self-funding prices. However, they must adhere to minimum age and distance rules to ensure their safety throughout the challenge.

As Taylor-Fane and Fitzpatrick prepare to embark on their monumental journey, they stand not only as champions for Havens Hospices but also as beacons of hope for the countless individuals whose lives will be touched by their efforts.

Their story serves as a powerful reminder that even in the face of adversity, the human spirit remains indomitable, forging ahead with unyielding determination and an unwavering commitment to making a difference.

In March 2024, as Janet Taylor-Fane and Maureen Fitzpatrick set foot on the Sahara desert, their footprints will carry more than just sand. Each impression will bear the weight of hope, compassion, and resilience, resonating far beyond the dunes and into the hearts of those they strive to help.

Their incredible journey, spanning 60 miles across the unforgiving landscape, is not merely a test of physical endurance but a testament to the power of human connection. As they push themselves to their limits, their efforts will ripple outwards, supporting Havens Hospices and uplifting vulnerable youth in Marrakech through the Community Project.