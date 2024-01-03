en English
Social Issues

UNFPA and World Bank Launch Empowerment Project in South Sudan

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
UNFPA and World Bank Launch Empowerment Project in South Sudan

In a push for gender equality, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), together with the World Bank, has announced the South Sudan Women’s Social and Economic Empowerment Project (SSWEEP). This initiative is a call-to-action for non-governmental organizations to join hands with the UNFPA South Sudan Country Office. The collaboration is intended to provide robust support for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), ensuring they have access to quality, survivor-centric services in a timely manner.

Empowering Survivors via SSWEEP

SSWEEP is a project that aligns with Output 2.1 of the project document. It is administered by the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare (MGCSW) of South Sudan, with aid from both UNFPA and UN Women. A significant feature of this initiative is the launch of a new toll-free helpline dedicated to reporting and managing GBV cases. The ambition is to assist 2,000 survivors, with a minimum of 75 percent of them expressing satisfaction with the helpline service by the conclusion of the project.

Training and Transition

Another crucial aspect of the project involves training staff from MGCSW and civil society organizations (CSOs) on GBV helpline protocols. The helpline will initially operate independently before being transferred to the new MGCSW Headquarters once its construction is completed around 2026. The announcement invites potential partners to undertake specific responsibilities and contribute to the desired outcomes within set timelines.

Joining Forces with Plan International

In a related development, Plan International is seeking a Project Lead for the Women’s Voice and Leadership project (WVL) in South Sudan. This project endeavors to advance gender equality and empowerment in the country by partnering with women organizations and CSOs to strengthen leadership and management skills, build the next generation of female leaders, and mobilize resources for sustainable impact.

Social Issues South Sudan
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

