South Sudan's NAS Rejects Nairobi for Pre-Mediation Talks

The National Salvation Front (NAS), an opposition group in South Sudan, has turned down the proposal to conduct a pre-mediation meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. The suggestion was made in the context of discussions between the Non-Signatory South Sudan Opposition Group (NSSOG) and the South Sudan government. South Sudan's President Salva Kiir had earlier requested his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto, to mediate and host these talks.

NAS Rebukes Absence of Formal Notification

NAS confirmed receiving information about the proposed meeting from President Ruto. However, the group pointed out that it did not receive formal notification from President Kiir regarding the change of mediation venue. NAS expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of prior consultation and the absence of an agreed substantive agenda for the talks.

Security and Credibility Concerns

NAS voiced apprehensions about the safety and credibility of the discussions in Nairobi. The group argued that the Kenyan capital may not provide a neutral ground for fair and inclusive negotiations. The group's concerns raise questions about the Kenyan government's impartiality in mediating the talks.

Rome Proposed as Alternative Venue

Instead of Nairobi, NAS proposed Rome, Italy, as the preferred venue for the pre-mediation meeting. This suggestion was also supported by other opposition groups such as the National Democratic Movement-Patriotic Front and the South Sudan Democratic Movement. Despite not being a signatory to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), NAS reiterated its commitment to achieving peace in South Sudan. The group emphasized its dedication to a process of inclusive dialogue and credible negotiations, upholding the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in 2017.