South Sudan

Juba City Council Under Fire for Poor Environmental Management

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
The city of Juba, South Sudan’s capital and largest city, is facing mounting criticism from human rights activists due to the Juba City Council’s (JCC) inadequate management of environmental protection and waste disposal. The consequences of such lax management have far-reaching implications for public health.

Responsibilities Overlooked

JCC’s responsibilities notably include overseeing sanitation, garbage collection, and industrial pollution control. Despite these outlined duties, the city continues to grapple with escalating environmental contamination. This situation calls for a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Environment and Public Health to address these pressing environmental challenges effectively.

Health Risks

Poor hygiene, insufficient solid waste management, lack of drainage, and air pollution are some of the issues that raise serious health concerns for the city’s inhabitants. These conditions increase the risk of preventable diseases like cholera and severe malaria, putting an unnecessary strain on the already overburdened health system.

Call for Action

They are demands for the JCC to beyond tax collection and prioritize environmental transformation. This transformation would involve regular assessments of industrial and oil companies’ operations, addressing random garbage dumping, and establishing designated garbage stations and recycling centers. Fire outbreaks in densely populated areas, a direct result of the city’s poor design, also present significant threats to the local population.

The JCC is also urged to collaborate with the Central Equatoria state and the central government in contracting efficient garbage collection companies and recruiting public health officers. The pollution of the River Nile by waste from companies and garbage collecting transporters is a critical issue that affects the water supply to residents.

Furthermore, street vendors and roadside restaurants operate without adherence to national standards, and industrial companies produce consumables without proper certification. The National Bureau of Standards is called upon to enforce health and safety regulations on businesses to improve the city’s cleanliness and public health.

In conclusion, addressing Juba City’s environmental and health challenges requires a collective effort from all stakeholders. This includes government institutions, private sectors, and the residents themselves. Only then can a clean, safe, and healthy environment be achieved in the city.

South Sudan
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

