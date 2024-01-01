en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to ensure the country’s economic recovery is felt by its citizens in 2024. Amid global economic uncertainty, the South Korean government is committed to fostering a more prosperous and equitable economy.

However, specific details on the measures to be implemented or the challenges faced remain undisclosed.

Addressing Economic Challenges

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong has alerted the public to financial risks due to prolonged monetary tightening and the recent restructuring of a heavy debt load by a mid-sized local developer. In response, the central bank has pledged to provide liquidity support to alleviate market concerns.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has also announced that the central bank’s inflation target of 2% remains in place. He anticipates that inflationary pressures will ease further in 2024, with measures in place to ensure the financially vulnerable benefit from a pullback in inflation.

Reforms in Key Sectors

During his New Year address, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced an enhanced version of the South Korea-U.S. extended deterrence scheme, focusing primarily on countering North Korea’s nuclear threats. He also declared major reforms in the pension, education, and labor sectors, marking a shift from previous policies.

Despite the president’s optimistic tone about economic recovery, skepticism remains among the public. A survey indicated that over 70% of workers hope for a pay raise. The administration must therefore ensure that its goals benefit the public inclusively, regardless of political alignment.

Trade Shifts and Green Economy

In a major shift, South Korean exports to the U.S. surpassed shipments to China for the first time in two decades. This reflects the success of President Yoon’s efforts to strengthen ties with the U.S. and China’s economic challenges. Under President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea has been establishing stronger relationships with the U.S., benefiting from U.S. laws that restrict the use of products made in certain countries, including China.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has also unveiled an ambitious plan to transition towards a green economy, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. This approach has significant implications for South Korea’s future, addressing crucial issues such as employment, income levels, and the cost of living.

0
Economy South Korea World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

UK's 2024 Tax Landscape: A Deceptive Relief for Taxpayers

By BNN Correspondents

UK Households Brace for Increased Energy Bills as Ofgem's Price Cap Rises

By Saboor Bayat

South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims ...
@Economy · 41 mins
Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims ...
heart comment 0
Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK’s Culinary Tradition at Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK's Culinary Tradition at Risk
China’s Economic Path for 2024: A Deep Dive into Policy Priorities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Path for 2024: A Deep Dive into Policy Priorities
New Year Rings in Resurgence of Travel and Leisure Activities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year Rings in Resurgence of Travel and Leisure Activities
China’s Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
1 min
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
1 min
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
1 min
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
1 min
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
1 min
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
3 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
3 mins
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
4 mins
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
4 mins
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
51 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app