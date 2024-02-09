South Dakota Senate Rejects Bill to Cut Future Fund Investment Fee Amid Transparency Concerns

In a recent development, the South Dakota Senate Commerce and Energy Committee has rejected a bill aimed at reducing the investment fee for the state's Future Fund, a resource controlled by the Governor's Office and utilized for research and economic development. The fund draws revenue from South Dakota employers' payroll taxes for unemployment benefits.

A Legislative Showdown

Bill SB131, introduced by Senator Ryan Maher, sought to decrease the investment fee for the Future Fund by 0.2%, a move that would have translated to significant savings for businesses across the state. However, the bill faced opposition from the Commissioner of the Governor's Office of Economic Development, Chris Schilken, who testified against it.

The Senate committee's decision comes after a contentious debate over the fund's allocation. Last year, the Governor's Office drew criticism for using the fund to finance a $2.5 million contract with Rorey Lemmel's Dean Entertainment Group. The agreement covered the promotion and execution of the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup rodeo in Sioux Falls.

Questioning the Quarterback

Despite the commissioner's defense of the spending, citing the rodeo's substantial economic impact on Sioux Falls and the state, some lawmakers have expressed concerns over the lack of oversight for the fund's expenditures. The Future Fund, which was established in the 1980s during former Governor George Mickelson's tenure, has seen its annual earnings grow from $17 million to $24 million between 2020 and 2023.

The rejected bill has sparked a broader conversation about the balance between economic development initiatives and fiscal responsibility. The Future Fund's growth, largely fueled by employer taxes, has raised questions about transparency and the need for legislative oversight.

The Road Ahead

Maher, the bill's sponsor, maintains that the fund has expanded significantly, with annual earnings increasing from $17 million to $24 million between 2020 and 2023. However, the Legislature currently holds no oversight over the fund's expenditures. Despite the setback, Maher and other lawmakers remain committed to advocating for transparency and fiscal responsibility in the management of the Future Fund.

As the dust settles on this legislative showdown, the focus now shifts to the next steps for the Future Fund. With questions lingering over its management and allocation, stakeholders are closely watching to see how the state will address concerns about transparency and accountability.

The rejected bill has underscored the need for a careful examination of the balance between economic development initiatives and fiscal responsibility. As South Dakota moves forward, the Future Fund's evolution will undoubtedly continue to be a topic of intense debate and scrutiny.