Toronto Zoo Engages Public in Naming New Tamanduas

The Toronto Zoo has brought an exciting opportunity for the public to name its two newest residents, a pair of tamanduas. These lesser anteaters from South America are looking for names, and the zoo has proposed five pairs of pop-culture inspired options, calling on people to vote for their favorite.

A Pop Culture-Inspired Selection

The naming options offered by the zoo draw from various domains of entertainment, ranging from music and sports to movies and cartoons. Among the pairs are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Barbie and Ken, Wanda and Cosmo from 'The Fairly Oddparents', Mirabel and Bruno from 'Encanto', and characters from 'The Emperor's New Groove'. The voting is open online until February 6, 2024.

Meet the 'Stinkers of the Forest'

Known as the 'stinkers of the forest', tamanduas possess a unique defense mechanism. They can release a spray that is even more potent than a skunk's. Despite being lesser anteaters, tamanduas weigh between 2 and 7.5 kilograms. Although still growing, they are not yet on display to the public but may be seen in the Kids Zoo or around the zoo during warmer weather.

Unique Eating Habits of Tamanduas

Interestingly, tamanduas are toothless and use their long, sticky tongues, capable of reaching up to 40 centimeters, to capture and swallow termites whole. They demonstrate a unique approach to sustainability by selectively eating only worker termites, thereby controlling their food source and preventing over-hunting.

The winning names will be announced and the animals will be viewable at the zoo in the spring. This naming opportunity not only engages the public but also fosters a sense of connection with these unique animals and raises awareness about their species and habits.