International Relations

The Hidden Threats: Under-the-Radar International Disputes Looming in 2024

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
The Hidden Threats: Under-the-Radar International Disputes Looming in 2024

In the grand chessboard of international politics, the spotlight often falls on the most visible conflicts. However, in the shadows, a series of under-the-radar disputes simmer, each with the potential to escalate into significant conflicts in 2024. These largely overlooked frictions, pinpointed by discerning observers of international conflict and geopolitical risk, present a different set of challenges on the global stage.

Essequibo Dispute: Oil, Annexation, and Regional Tensions

One such dispute is the long-standing contention between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region. Recent oil discoveries in the region have added a new layer of complexity to the dispute, drawing increased attention from regional and global powers. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, gearing up for an election, has sought to rally support by proposing a referendum on the annexation of Essequibo. This provocative move has elicited reactions from regional powers, including Brazil and the United States.

Despite Venezuela’s military disadvantages, Maduro’s strategy appears to be two-fold: appeal to his domestic audience and potentially incite tension between Latin American nations and the United States. This tactic, while risky, underscores the lengths leaders may go to secure political power.

The Undersea Cable Conundrum: Ireland, Russia, and Global Communication

Another potential flashpoint lies in the waters off the southern coast of Ireland. A network of undersea cables, vital for global communication, has become a point of contention. The presence of Russian navy vessels, including the Admiral Grigorovich, in Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) has raised alarm bells. Given Ireland’s limited naval capabilities, concerns over the country’s ability to protect these critical infrastructures have surfaced.

The significance of these threats cannot be understated. The potential disruption to global communication is a matter of grave concern, warranting urgent attention and preventive measures to avoid an escalation into a full-blown conflict.

The Quiet Crescendo of Conflict

These simmering disputes, often overlooked in favor of more high-profile conflicts, underscore the need for greater vigilance and proactive measures in international diplomacy. From the Essequibo region to the undersea cables off Ireland’s coast, these potential flashpoints serve as reminders of the intricate, interconnected web of geopolitical risks that characterize our world today. As we move into 2024, the need for careful, strategic diplomacy has never been more critical.

International Relations South America
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

