South America

Norwegian Cruise Line Adjusts Itinerary for Environmental Efficiency

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Norwegian Cruise Line Adjusts Itinerary for Environmental Efficiency

Following a recent announcement, Norwegian Cruise Line has made slight modifications to the itinerary of the Norwegian Star’s departure from Buenos Aires, slated for February 4, 2024. These changes, aimed at optimizing fuel efficiency and reducing environmental impact, will affect port visits during the cruise, which includes a scenic journey through Antarctica.

A Shift in Schedules

The adjustments to the itinerary entail a minor shortening of the port call at Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands by an hour, with the Norwegian Star now set to depart at 3 p.m. instead of the initially planned 4 p.m. Furthermore, it has been clarified that scenic cruising of the Chilean Fjords will coincide with the visit to Punta Arenas, Chile. While this may cause some disruption to shore excursions, particularly private ones, the overall itinerary is expected to remain largely unaffected.

Reducing Environmental Impact

The key motivation behind these changes is the cruise line’s objective to enhance fuel efficiencies and, consequently, minimize environmental impact. By departing an hour early from Port Stanley, the ship can cruise at a slightly slower, more efficient speed. This not only lowers overall emissions but also reduces marine noise that could potentially disturb wildlife in these delicate habitats.

Commitment to Quality and Environment

The Norwegian Star, a 91,740-gross-ton vessel capable of accommodating 2,348 guests, will be repositioned to Europe for a variety of sailings after its South America season. It will then return to South America in December 2024. Norwegian Cruise Line reiterated its commitment to providing quality vacations while also emphasizing the importance of protecting the environment in sensitive regions like the Falkland Islands. The cruise line conveyed this message in an email to the guests, ensuring that their actions are in line with preserving the environment for future generations.

South America Travel & Tourism
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

