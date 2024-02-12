María Flowers Offsets 1,297 Tons of CO2 Emissions through Strategic Alliance with LATAM Group

In an era where sustainability and corporate responsibility are paramount, one company is making waves in the world of floral imports. María Flowers, in partnership with the LATAM Group, has successfully offset 1,297 tons of CO2 emissions from their 2023 flower shipments from Colombia and Ecuador to Miami. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the industry and sets a new standard for environmental stewardship.

A Strategic Alliance for Sustainability

The collaboration between María Flowers and the LATAM Group's cargo subsidiaries has resulted in a powerful initiative that addresses the environmental impact of the floral import industry. Through LATAM Group's '1+1: Offset to Conserve' program, clients like María Flowers can offset their CO2 emissions by working together with LATAM Cargo. The unique aspect of this partnership is the shared responsibility for emission compensation, with clients covering 50% of the cost and LATAM Group generously contributing the remaining 50%.

The projects supported by this partnership are not only environmentally focused but also carry high social value. These initiatives, certified by Gold Standard, VCS, CCBA, and Bio Carbon Registry, are strategically located in Colombia, Chile, and Peru. By investing in these conservation projects, María Flowers is actively participating in the protection of South American ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices within the communities involved.

Empowering Clients to Make a Difference

A key feature of the '1+1: Offset to Conserve' program is the empowerment it provides to clients. Companies like María Flowers receive detailed reports on their emissions, allowing them to make informed decisions about their carbon footprint. Moreover, they have the opportunity to choose the specific projects they wish to support, fostering a sense of ownership and commitment to sustainable development.