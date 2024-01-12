en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South America

Legal Animism: The Case of Ecuador’s Vilcabamba River and The Revolution in Environmental Law

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Legal Animism: The Case of Ecuador’s Vilcabamba River and The Revolution in Environmental Law

It was a landmark day on March 30, 2011, when the Vilcabamba River in Ecuador won a monumental legal battle against a road development project. The river, in a unique twist, was not merely an ecological entity under threat but was granted the status of a plaintiff. This case became a significant instance of ‘legal animism,’ a term denoting the ascription of legal personhood and rights to natural entities. The philosophy of legal animism has been pioneered in countries such as Ecuador and Bolivia, and now other nations are beginning to follow suit.

Legal Animism: Merging Indigenous Wisdom and Modern Law

The concept of legal animism is a fascinating amalgamation of indigenous worldviews and modern legal systems. It was born out of inspiration from U.S. legal expert Christopher Stone’s 1972 proposal that trees should have rights, a proposal that found keen ears among Ecuadorian intellectuals. The result was a revolutionary inclusion in Ecuador’s constitution: articles that define and protect the rights of nature. For instance, Article 71 of Ecuador’s constitution affirms the rights of nature to respect for its life cycles, a fundamental shift from traditional legal paradigms.

Bolivia: The Rights of Mother Earth

Bolivia has taken a similar path, enshrining the rights of Mother Earth or ‘Pachamama’ in its constitution. Several articles detail the legal rights of Pachamama, defining her as a sacred and dynamic living system. These constitutional provisions have led to practical applications and heated debates, such as discussions about the scope of Pachamama’s rights, including whether non-human entities like mosquitoes could be sued.

The Challenges and Evolutions of Legal Animism

However, legal animism is not without its challenges. There is a palpable tension between the protection of nature and the economic interests tied to resource exploitation, as demonstrated in Bolivia’s TIPNIS region. Furthermore, the discussion on legal rights has even extended to considering rights for manufactured objects in Bolivia, underscoring the evolving nature of legal approaches to environmental and societal challenges.

The case of the Vilcabamba River in Ecuador and the broader movement of legal animism reflect a sea change in how we perceive and interact with the natural world. It is a testament to the power of indigenous wisdom and modern legal systems working synergistically to create a more sustainable and respectful relationship with our planet.

0
South America
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South America

See more
2 hours ago
Escalation in Violence Plunges Ecuador into State of Chaos
On Wednesday, Ecuador saw a notable surge in violence, triggered by the disappearance of two gang leaders, driving the country into a state of fear and chaos. The streets were deserted, schools shuttered, and residents confined indoors, as the nation grappled with a severity of violence unprecedented even by its own historical standards. Responding to
Escalation in Violence Plunges Ecuador into State of Chaos
Ancient Human Activities Altered Earth's Atmosphere, Antarctic Ice Cores Indicate
11 hours ago
Ancient Human Activities Altered Earth's Atmosphere, Antarctic Ice Cores Indicate
FIFA Imposes Sanctions on South American Football Teams
14 hours ago
FIFA Imposes Sanctions on South American Football Teams
Guayaquil Strives for Normalcy Amid Escalating Gang Violence
3 hours ago
Guayaquil Strives for Normalcy Amid Escalating Gang Violence
Bracing for Normalcy: Guayaquil's Struggle Amid Gang Violence
5 hours ago
Bracing for Normalcy: Guayaquil's Struggle Amid Gang Violence
Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Sparks Nationwide Chaos
11 hours ago
Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Sparks Nationwide Chaos
Latest Headlines
World News
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
13 seconds
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
13 seconds
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
48 seconds
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
59 seconds
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
1 min
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
1 min
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
1 min
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
2 mins
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
2 mins
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app