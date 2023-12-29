en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kenya Airways and South African Airways Partner to Simplify Africa-South America Travel

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:56 am EST
Kenya Airways and South African Airways Partner to Simplify Africa-South America Travel

In a strategic move aimed to redefine air travel, Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced a new partnership with South African Airways (SAA).

This alliance, known as a codeshare, aims to provide a more direct flight option from Kenya to Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Johannesburg. By facilitating travel on one ticket, this collaboration ensures a seamless journey, offering the shortest route connection.

Enhancing Passenger Convenience

This partnership stands out as the most direct link between Africa and South America, promising to significantly reduce layovers typically experienced on current routes through the Middle East, Europe, or North America.

As a result, travelers will benefit from simplified logistics, shorter layover times, and an enhanced overall travel experience.

The alliance between KQ and SAA is not just about convenience. It also aims to minimize the carbon footprint of flights on this route. By providing a direct travel option, this collaboration contributes to sustainability in air travel, marking a significant step towards eco-friendly practices in the aviation industry.

Unmatched Travel Options and Global Reach

The Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways, Julius Thairu, emphasized the shared commitment of both airlines to providing passengers with unmatched travel options, world-class services, and an expanded global reach.

This partnership leverages the strengths of both airlines to enhance connectivity, thereby improving the passenger experience. The initiative is a testament to the strategic vision of both airlines, dedicated to offering flexibility, convenience, and traveler choice for those journeying between the two continents.

0
Africa South America Transportation
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China-Africa Economic Forum: A New Chapter in Global Trade Relations

By Israel Ojoko

Botswana's Fight Against Cattle Rustling and the Role of News in Democracy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Botswana-Zimbabwe Agreement Triggers Debate Over National ID-based Border Crossings

By Israel Ojoko

AfDB Boosts Zimbabwe with $5.32M Grant for State-Owned Enterprises Reform

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Kenya's Economy Surges in Q3, But Challenges Loom ...
@Africa · 16 mins
Kenya's Economy Surges in Q3, But Challenges Loom ...
heart comment 0
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Afghanistan’s Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina

By Safak Costu

Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina
Zambia’s President Hichilema Calls for Enhanced Local Content and Positive Discrimination in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Zambia's President Hichilema Calls for Enhanced Local Content and Positive Discrimination in 2024
Uganda’s Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
Latest Headlines
World News
Remembering Dr. Kunnathur Rajan: A Pioneer in Arthritis and Osteoporosis Treatment
30 seconds
Remembering Dr. Kunnathur Rajan: A Pioneer in Arthritis and Osteoporosis Treatment
Wrestling Federation of India Moves Office Amidst Controversy
33 seconds
Wrestling Federation of India Moves Office Amidst Controversy
Karnataka CM Reassures Public Amidst JN.1 COVID Variant Surge
40 seconds
Karnataka CM Reassures Public Amidst JN.1 COVID Variant Surge
CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations
1 min
CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Advocates for National Unity and Forward-Thinking
1 min
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Advocates for National Unity and Forward-Thinking
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Second Test Match, Clinching Series Win
2 mins
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Second Test Match, Clinching Series Win
Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis
3 mins
Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis
A Tapestry of Emotions in the Sports World: From Loss to Tense Competitions
4 mins
A Tapestry of Emotions in the Sports World: From Loss to Tense Competitions
Maine Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Citing Capitol Assault
4 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Citing Capitol Assault
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
24 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
40 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app