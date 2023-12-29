Kenya Airways and South African Airways Partner to Simplify Africa-South America Travel

In a strategic move aimed to redefine air travel, Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced a new partnership with South African Airways (SAA).

This alliance, known as a codeshare, aims to provide a more direct flight option from Kenya to Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Johannesburg. By facilitating travel on one ticket, this collaboration ensures a seamless journey, offering the shortest route connection.

Enhancing Passenger Convenience

This partnership stands out as the most direct link between Africa and South America, promising to significantly reduce layovers typically experienced on current routes through the Middle East, Europe, or North America.

As a result, travelers will benefit from simplified logistics, shorter layover times, and an enhanced overall travel experience.

The alliance between KQ and SAA is not just about convenience. It also aims to minimize the carbon footprint of flights on this route. By providing a direct travel option, this collaboration contributes to sustainability in air travel, marking a significant step towards eco-friendly practices in the aviation industry.

Unmatched Travel Options and Global Reach

The Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways, Julius Thairu, emphasized the shared commitment of both airlines to providing passengers with unmatched travel options, world-class services, and an expanded global reach.

This partnership leverages the strengths of both airlines to enhance connectivity, thereby improving the passenger experience. The initiative is a testament to the strategic vision of both airlines, dedicated to offering flexibility, convenience, and traveler choice for those journeying between the two continents.