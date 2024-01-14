en English
Pets

Houseplants: A New Spectrum of Hues and Textures for Indoor Gardening

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
As the winter months stretch their arms, many seek solace in the vibrant hues and soothing greenery of indoor plants—nature’s own mood enhancers. In the world of houseplants, the usual suspects—rubber trees, philodendrons, and snake plants—have been capturing hearts with their new colorful varieties, adding a fresh spin to indoor gardening.

Varieties of Rubber Trees: A Colorful Twist

Originally hailing from South America, rubber trees are known for their large, glossy, dark green leaves. But the new kids on the block—’Burgundy,’ ‘Yellow Jam,’ and ‘Moonshine’—are here to jazz up your space with hues of deep russet, sunny yellow, and a spectacular mottle. These aren’t your standard green leafed plants; they bring a splash of color and a unique textural element to your home. However, pet owners should remain vigilant, as the sap found in the leaves of these plants can be toxic to animals.

Philodendrons: Low-Maintenance and High Impact

Philodendrons, with their origins in diverse regions such as the Caribbean, Colombia, Venezuela, and Asia, are another must-have for plant enthusiasts. Known for their vining nature and heart-shaped leaves, varieties like ‘Pink Princess’ and ‘Gloriosa’ offer a palette of pink and soft yellow, respectively. These plants not only add a splash of color but are also low-maintenance, making them perfect for budding gardeners.

Snake Plants: Unusual Shapes and Patterns

Native to eastern Africa, snake plants are another household favorite. Traditionally known for their long, pointed leaves and tall posture, newer varieties such as ‘Patens,’ ‘Whale Fin,’ and ‘Golden Honey’ offer unconventional shapes and striking color patterns. These plants not only bring a touch of the wild indoors but also thrive in varied light conditions, crucial for maintaining their unique color variations.

As an added bonus, this week’s article also offers tips on composting eggshells—a perfect nutrient boost for your houseplants—and advises against removing snow from berry bushes. Contrary to popular belief, plants are adapted to handle snow and can use it as insulation against the cold.

Stay tuned for next week’s discussion on planting and harvesting microgreens indoors—a green thumb’s guide to year-round gardening.

Pets South America
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

